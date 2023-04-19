Indigenous Services warns of service delays tied to federal workers strike

Indigenous Services Canada is warning of possible delays to health, social and administrative services as a strike involving more than 150,000 federal workers began Wednesday morning.

In an update posted online, Indigenous Services says "certain services may be delayed or not delivered at all" as members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), one of the country's largest labour unions, head to picket lines across the country.

Nearly two years of bargaining has failed to yield a contract for the PSAC civil service workers amid reported disagreements about wage increases, inflation, remote work and other issues.

In a scrum before Wednesday's Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said she is monitoring the situation closely, and that frontline services in Indigenous communities won't be impacted.

"We have a contingency plan that the deputy minister and her team have worked out for a number of weeks, and we have a plan to continue to deliver services in First Nations," Hajdu said.

"Some of those services that are delivered are life-saving and also really necessary for the functioning of communities."

CBC News contacted Hajdu's office seeking more information on services around policing, health care and education. In a written statement, the department said critical services, including health care at federally staffed nursing stations, will be maintained despite the strike.

"The department is working hard to assure that primary care health supports and services will still be available in communities," the statement reads.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on April 5. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

The online update says the federal Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program, which covers a range of health benefits for First Nations and Inuit clients, could see longer waits, longer processing times for requests and possible delays to NIHB-related medical transportation.

Indigenous Services is urging users to submit medical transportation requests as soon as possible. The statement said the program will be maintained despite the potential for administrative delays.

Timelines for processing applications through the Jordan's Principle program or Inuit Child First Initiative, which ensure children have swift access to essential health products and services, may also be impacted. The department says urgent calls and applications will be prioritized while others may see delays.

Other potentially impacted services include Indian status applications, status card replacements and renewals, and services linked to treaty annuities, estates and trusts.

The department says its Hope for Wellness Helpline, child and family services, support for Indigenous businesses, emergency management and other funding programs will be maintained.

The strike excludes more than 30,000 PSAC members who are deemed essential, meaning the service they provide is necessary for the safety or security of the public or a segment of the public at any time, according to the government.

In southern Ontario, Six Nations of the Grand River, which has more than 25,000 members, reported that the strike will impact 1,100 students at five of the Haudenosaunee territory's federally run schools, which are staffed by PSAC members.

The Six Nations elected council said in a statement that it is "concerned for all of our members, students and families" by the situation.

In its statement, Indigenous Services said those schools, plus another school in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont, will be closed.

The department said another federally operated school on Cold Lake First Nation in Alberta is not expected to close because it's primarily staffed with First Nation members, though some school employees are eligible to strike.