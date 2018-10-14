ICYMI - This week's Indigenous news digest

A list of more than 100 names of Indigenous women who have been killed or whose deaths have been deemed suspicious since November 2015, the month the Trudeau government took power, was read out on Parliament Hill last week.

The list was compiled by a grassroots group founded in January 2011 called Families of Sisters in Spirit. The list was provided to CBC Indigenous Ottawa reporter Jorge Barrera and he had this report:

A tale of two First Nations

The Medicine Wheel cannabis dispensary in Alderville, Ont. (Rhiannon Johnson/CBC)

Our Toronto reporter Rhiannon Johnson took a look at two Ontario First Nations, similar in size and close in distance, that are preparing for the legalization of cannabis in different ways.

Troubles using status cards

Gisele Rickard and Jessie James drove an hour and a half with the dealership salesperson to a reserve to get a tax exemption on their truck. (Submitted by Gisele Rickard and Jessie James)

Jasmine Kabatay, one of two recipients of the 2018 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships, reported on the problems people face using their Indian status cards as identification and to claim tax exemptions.

RCMP build a sweat lodge

The sweat lodge was unveiled and used for the first time Oct. 8 by chiefs and councillors from Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw communities and some past and present RCMP members. (Submitted by Nova Scotia RCMP)

The RCMP built its first sweat lodge behind its Nova Scotia headquarters in Dartmouth. It was used for the first time Monday by chiefs and councillors from Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw communities and past and present RCMP members. Halifax reporter Nic Meloney had the story.

In brief

More than 20 teepees were set up at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto this week. (Rhiannon Johnson/CBC)

A three-day cultural gathering to honour residential school survivors and their families began Tuesday at Nathan Phillips Square outside Toronto City Hall. Rhiannon Johnson spoke with the organizers.

Michael Garron Hospital in east Toronto has turned a room in the pediatric unit into an Indigenous healing room with help from members of its Aboriginal Healing Program.

A victim of revenge porn says it was two weeks before Cornwall, Ont., police acted on her complaint, during which time the photos spread to thousands of people in her community via social media.