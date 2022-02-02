AFN to present First Nations language funding model in series of online forums

One Mi'kmaw language educator says more resources are still needed to revitalize the language, and plans to attend an upcoming forum held by the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) on language funding.

Starr Paul, from Eskasoni First Nation in Nova Scotia, has worked in Mi'kmaw language education for over 20 years.

"Every time we try and find resources and try to help our language, we're always at a standstill," said Paul.

"There's always barriers."

She said she feels Indigenous children are surrounded by English and to meet that challenge more Indigenous language entertainment is needed. Paul would like to see more cartoons, books, videos, movies and video games in Mi'kmaw.

She said she hopes the entertainment could highlight Mi'kmaw heroes like her late mother Elizabeth Paul, who helped translate over a dozen Robert Munsch books into Mi'kmaw.

"We need to be proud of who we are," said Paul.

Draft funding model

The Assembly of First Nations is hosting a series of regional forums about the draft First Nations Languages Funding Model, from Jan. 27 to Feb. 8. The Atlantic region forum will take place Feb. 7.

The sessions will include a presentation of the funding model and breakout sessions.

No one from AFN was available to comment by time of publishing.

Paul said saving Indigenous languages is important and educators should study successful revitalization efforts like the ones in Hawaii and in New Zealand.

Eskasoni First Nation, where Paul is from, has operated a Mi'kmaw immersion school for 20 years.

Paul said Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey, a Mi'kmaw education authority, does a great job getting the resources the school needs for language education. But she said she hopes more funding could provide more land-based education and add more Mi'kmaw speakers in the classroom, like teacher aides.

"The grassroots people know what's needed," said Paul.