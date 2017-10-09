Artists mark Indigenous History Month with message to young people
To mark the month of June as National Indigenous History Month, CBC collaborated with four Indigenous artists to send messages of care and hope for Indigenous youth.
Explore the art and inspiration of 4 Indigenous artists in this original video from CBC Indigenous
The artists include:
- Chief Lady Bird, a Chippewa and Potawatomi artist from Rama First Nation and Moosedeer Point First Nation in Ontario.
- Mia Ohki, a Métis-Japanese-Canadian artist currently living in British Columbia.
- Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley, an Ojibway woodland artist from Barrie, Ont., and a member of Wasauksing First Nation.
- asinnajaq, an Inuk visual artist, writer, filmmaker, and curator from Inukjuak, Que.