Celebrating the Indigenous health-care workers among your friends and family

Through the month of June we've been sharing the stories of some of the many Indigenous health-care workers across the country working to keep their families and communities safe.

Whether they're working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic or keeping day-to day operations running amid challenging circumstances, health-care staff have continued their important work.

CBC Indigenous put out a call on social media for you to give shout-outs to the health-care workers in your lives and we received dozens of messages from our readers.

Kari Giddings in Calgary wanted to give a mention about her daughter-in-law Alycia McMillan, who works in Victoria.

"So proud of my daughter-in-law and the work she has been doing supporting the community of Victoria, B.C., as an RN and community nurse during the pandemic," she wrote.

Eileen Ledger, Samantha Ledger and Taryn Sykes are all RN’s from Keeseekoose First Nation in Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Rebecca Taryn)

Rebecca Tayen in Saskatchewan nominated three registered nurses from Keeseekoose First Nation.

Eileen Ledger, Samantha Ledger, Taryn Sykes are all RN's from the community.

Jasmine Kabatay, left, nominated her sister, Kelly Kabatay, who is an Ojibway registered nurse and certified diabetes educator from Chiima'aganing (Seine River First Nation) in Ontario. (Submitted by Jasmine Kabatay)

Kelly Kabatay was put forward by her sister Jasmine Kabatay. Kelly is a registered nurse and certified diabetes educator from Chiima'aganing (Seine River First Nation) in northwestern Ontario.

While she's based in Thunder Bay at the Matawa Health Co-operative, she goes to fly-in reserves in Nishnawbe Aski Nation with a team to educate communities on diabetes and deliver foot care.

Jim Leary nominated the Indigenous staff from Norway House Hospital in northern Manitoba for the work they're doing.

"Celebrate some Northern Manitoba heroes......the Indigenous staff at the Norway House Hospital," he wrote.

"Doctors, nurses, administration, health care workers! All heroes keeping Norway House population of 10,000 safe and healthy."

Lynn Blackwood, an Inuk dietitian working in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, was nominated by Glendora Boland on Twitter.

"You are a role model for all dietitians," Boland wrote.

Leslie Sinclair is a licensed practical nurse in Regina. (Submitted by Leslie Sinclair)

Finally, Leslie Sinclair is a licensed practical nurse at Regina General Hospital and Wascana Rehabilitation Centre who is Cree/Saulteaux and a member of Cowessess First Nation. She said she takes pride in her work.

"I take pride in helping my people heal," she wrote.

"I got into this line of work because there is a need for Indigenous healers, especially in city centres. My goal is to change the stigma that's set out for our peoples. We can be successful. We can do great things together."