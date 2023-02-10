Winnipeg's Indigenous curling league proves to be a family affair

Norman Meade started the Aboriginal Curling League of Winnipeg 30 years ago to help bring families together.

Meade, who is 78, said that after moving to Winnipeg from Manigotagan, Man., he saw there were some Indigenous curlers around.

"I thought maybe we should try to get an Aboriginal league started, a mixed curling league, to bring families out," he said.

In the three decades since the league began at the Thistle Curling Club, the Monday night games have become a tradition across generations.

Norman Meade, founder of the Aboriginal Curling League of Winnipeg, poses in front of the ice sheets. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

Loretta Ross, Meade's daughter, recalls when the league started, "There was no other curling. It was a good way to get together and meet other members of the Indigenous community."

These days, Ross plays alongside her daughter. She said all her children have tried the game but her youngest daughter has curled on the family team for the last few years.

"I've got four kids so they've got all their other interests but this brought time for me and my Dad to spend together," Ross said.

WATCH | Indigenous curlers take to the ice:

Indigenous curling league a family tradition Duration 2:27 The Aboriginal Curling League of Winnipeg started in 1992 and thirty years later, the league is still going strong with third-generation curlers.

Another example of the league's family dynamic is 18-year-old Brooke Samatte, a third-generation league curler. She loves the game of curling.

"It's not like hockey or basketball or anything like that. It's unique," she said.

Loretta Ross, daughter of Norman Meade, has been involved in the curling league since its' inception in 1992 (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

Samatte said her love of curling started with watching her grandmother curl.

"Seeing her bond with people and everyone just getting together — it just looked like fun," she said.

Her grandmother regularly watches the game, in person or over video call from The Pas.

"She comes down and watches us or we'll FaceTime her and she'll watch us on the FaceTime," she said.

"She's always so excited when she watches us curl."

Brooke Samatte is a third generation member of the Aboriginal Curling League of Winnipeg. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

Samatte has now played in the league's annual bonspiel twice and said curling is a highlight of her week.

"It makes Mondays better," she said.

"You know how everyone is like 'Ugh, Mondays,' but you know that's what I look forward to. On Sundays, it's like 'Curling's tomorrow.' It makes Mondays easier, too."

Thirty years later, Meade and the league seem to be in good spirits.

"It makes me feel good, seeing young people coming out and curling," he said.