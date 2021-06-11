COVID-19 in Indigenous communities: Over 62 per cent of First Nations and Inuit fully vaccinated

Over 62 per cent of people aged 12 and up in First Nations and Inuit communities and the territories are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the latest data from Indigenous Services Canada.

As of the end of July, over 85 per cent of that eligible population had received at least one dose of vaccine. The percentages represent 701,228 vaccine doses administered to individuals aged 12 and older in 687 First Nations and Inuit communities, including 281,188 second doses.

Active cases

As of Aug. 2, there were 286 active cases of the virus in First Nations. The majority of new infections were reported in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 33,152 cases in First Nations communities. A total of 381 First Nations people living on-reserve have died from the virus, with five deaths reported in the last two weeks.

Total hospitalizations climbed to 1,591, and the number of First Nations people who have recovered from the disease is now at 32,485.

Total cases in First Nations communities per region reported as of August 2:

British Columbia: 3,167

Alberta: 9,007

Saskatchewan: 8,092

Manitoba: 9,172

Ontario: 2,930

Quebec: 761

Atlantic: 23

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

New or worsening cough.

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Temperature equal to or over 38 C.

Feeling feverish.

Chills.

Fatigue or weakness.

Muscle or body aches.

New loss of smell or taste.

Headache.

Gastrointestinal symptoms (abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting).

Feeling very unwell.

If you think you may have COVID-19, please consult your local health department to book an appointment at a screening clinic.