COVID-19 in Indigenous communities: What you need to know

Over 43 per cent of adults in First Nations communities are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest data from Indigenous Services Canada.

Just over 82 per cent have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. As of June 18, a total of 588,916 vaccine doses had been administered to individuals aged 12 and older in 687 First Nations and Inuit communities. The number includes 227,408 second doses.

As of June 21, there were 789 active cases of the virus in First Nations. The majority of new infections have been reported in Manitoba.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 31,607 cases in First Nations communities. A total of 355 First Nations people living on-reserve have died from the virus, with three deaths reported in the last week.

The total number of hospitalizations climbed to 1,442, and the number of First Nations people who have recovered from the disease is now at 30,463.

Total cases in First Nations communities per region reported as of June 21:

British Columbia: 3,146

Alberta: 8,836

Saskatchewan: 7,486

Manitoba: 8,713

Ontario: 2,662

Quebec: 742

Atlantic: 22

Pandemic stories:

WATCH how Winnipeg's Inuit-run vaccine clinic delivers welcome dose of familiarity:

Winnipeg's Inuit-run vaccine clinic delivers welcome dose of familiarity CBC News Manitoba 2:14 The province's growing Inuit population is working to protect its community from COVID-19 through a series of small clinics. 2:14

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

New or worsening cough.

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Temperature equal to or over 38 C.

Feeling feverish.

Chills.

Fatigue or weakness.

Muscle or body aches.

New loss of smell or taste.

Headache.

Gastrointestinal symptoms (abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting).

Feeling very unwell.

If you think you may have COVID-19, please consult your local health department to book an appointment at a screening clinic.