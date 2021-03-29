COVID-19 in Indigenous communities: Active cases in First Nations continue to decline

For the first time since November, the number of active COVID-19 cases in First Nations and Inuit communities dipped under 1,000.

There were 931 active cases in First Nations communities as of March 29, according to the latest data from Indigenous Services Canada. As of March 23, there were six active cases in the Nunavik region of Quebec and zero active cases in Nunavut.

According to the federal department, the rate of reported cases of the virus in First Nations people living on-reserve currently stands at 187 per cent higher than the rate for the general Canadian population.

New infections this week were reported primarily in Manitoba with 209 new cases on-reserve in the last week, a decrease of 61.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 24,719 cases in First Nations communities. A total of 280 people have died from the virus, seven of those deaths were reported in the last week. The total number of hospitalizations rose to 1,113. The number of First Nations people who have recovered from the disease is now at 23,507.

Total cases in First Nations communities per region reported as of March 29:

British Columbia: 2,764

Alberta: 7,174

Saskatchewan: 6,237

Manitoba: 6,300

Ontario: 1,612

Quebec: 622

Atlantic: 10

Vaccine distribution

As of March 25, a total of 235,175 vaccine doses have been administered in 610 First Nations and Inuit communities.

Read more about the vaccination efforts taking place in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont., and Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in Manitoba:

Watch how two First Nations in Quebec are working together to vaccinate members who live in Montreal:

Sharing vaccines First Nation to First Nation CBC News Montreal 2:33 In a show of solidarity and self-determination, the Mohawk Nation of Kanesatake is offering up shots to members of the Micmac Nation of Gespeg who live in the Montreal area. 2:33

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

New or worsening cough.

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Temperature equal to or over 38 C.

Feeling feverish.

Chills.

Fatigue or weakness.

Muscle or body aches.

New loss of smell or taste.

Headache.

Gastrointestinal symptoms (abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting).

Feeling very unwell.

If you think you may have COVID-19, please consult your local health department to book an appointment at a screening clinic.

