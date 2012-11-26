COVID-19 in Indigenous communities: 3,290 active cases on-reserve
Death toll in First Nations communities climbs to 87
Over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on First Nations reserves over the last week, according to the latest data from Indigenous Services Canada.
As of Jan. 4, the federal department reported 3,290 active cases on-reserve, with 1,138 new cases since last week, occurring primarily in the Prairies. An increase of cases in Quebec communities were also reported.
Several First Nations across the country received shipments of the Moderna vaccine and began administering vaccinations this week.
As of Jan. 4, Indigenous Services Canada is reporting a total of 9,392 cases on-reserve since the pandemic started. The death toll climbed to 87, and the total number of hospitalizations rose to 425. The number of First Nations people who have recovered from the disease reached 6,015.
Total cases on First Nations reserves per region reported as of Jan. 4
- British Columbia: 727
- Alberta: 2,846
- Saskatchewan: 2,440
- Manitoba: 2,771
- Ontario: 262
- Quebec: 313
- Atlantic: 3
