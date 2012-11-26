COVID-19 in Indigenous communities: 3,290 active cases on-reserve

Over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on First Nations reserves over the last week, according to the latest data from Indigenous Services Canada.

As of Jan. 4, the federal department reported 3,290 active cases on-reserve, with 1,138 new cases since last week, occurring primarily in the Prairies. An increase of cases in Quebec communities were also reported.

Several First Nations across the country received shipments of the Moderna vaccine and began administering vaccinations this week.

As of Jan. 4, Indigenous Services Canada is reporting a total of 9,392 cases on-reserve since the pandemic started. The death toll climbed to 87, and the total number of hospitalizations rose to 425. The number of First Nations people who have recovered from the disease reached 6,015.

Total cases on First Nations reserves per region reported as of Jan. 4

British Columbia: 727

Alberta: 2,846

Saskatchewan: 2,440

Manitoba: 2,771

Ontario: 262

Quebec: 313

Atlantic: 3

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

temperature equal to or over 38°C

feeling feverish

chills

fatigue or weakness

muscle or body aches

new loss of smell or taste

headache

gastrointestinal symptoms (abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting)

feeling very unwell

If you think you may have COVID-19, please consult your local health department to book an appointment at a screening clinic.

CBC Indigenous is looking to hear from First Nations, Métis, and Inuit who have contracted COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please email us at indigenous@cbc.ca.