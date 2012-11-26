Skip to Main Content
Indigenous

COVID-19 in Indigenous communities: 3,290 active cases on-reserve

Over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on First Nations reserves over the last week, according to the latest data from Indigenous Services Canada.

Death toll in First Nations communities climbs to 87

CBC News
Virginia Medicine Traveller, 94, left, receives Siksika Nation's first Moderna COVID-19 vaccination from community health registered nurse Jacey Solway, right, on Jan. 1. (Siksika Health Services)

As of Jan. 4, the federal department reported 3,290 active cases on-reserve, with 1,138 new cases since last week, occurring primarily in the Prairies. An increase of cases in Quebec communities were also reported.

Several First Nations across the country received shipments of the Moderna vaccine and began administering vaccinations this week.

As of Jan. 4, Indigenous Services Canada is reporting a total of 9,392 cases on-reserve since the pandemic started. The death toll climbed to 87, and the total number of hospitalizations rose to 425. The number of First Nations people who have recovered from the disease reached 6,015.

Total cases on First Nations reserves per region reported as of Jan. 4

  • British Columbia: 727
  • Alberta: 2,846
  • Saskatchewan: 2,440
  • Manitoba: 2,771
  • Ontario: 262
  • Quebec: 313
  • Atlantic: 3

Pandemic stories

How we coped with COVID-19

Indigenous

21 days agoVideo
2:19
The coronavirus pandemic changed how we live our lives, but we still found ways to connect with the ones we love and celebrate our communities. 2:19

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • new or worsening cough
  • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • temperature equal to or over 38°C
  • feeling feverish
  • chills
  • fatigue or weakness
  • muscle or body aches
  • new loss of smell or taste
  • headache
  • gastrointestinal symptoms (abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting)
  • feeling very unwell

If you think you may have COVID-19, please consult your local health department to book an appointment at a screening clinic. 

CBC Indigenous is looking to hear from First Nations, Métis, and Inuit who have contracted COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please email us at indigenous@cbc.ca.

