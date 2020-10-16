COVID-19 in Indigenous communities: Total cases on-reserve surpass 1,000

There are 300 active cases of COVID-19 on First Nations reserves across Canada, according to data from Indigenous Services Canada.

In the last week, 160 new cases have been reported on-reserve with the majority occurring in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. As of Oct. 19, there have been a total of 1,040 cases on-reserve since the pandemic started.

Six additional hospitalizations were reported since last week bringing the total to 72. One new death was also reported, bringing the toll to 14. A total of 726 First Nations people have recovered from the disease.

Indigenous Services Canada said as of Sept. 30, the percentage of First Nations individuals living on reserve reported positive for COVID-19 is currently one-third the rate of the general Canadian population.

There have been a total of 28 confirmed positive cases in the Nunavik region of Quebec, with five remaining active according to the federal department's last update.

"The curve is not slowing down. In order to flatten the curve, individuals should continue to be careful and listen to the advice of public health experts," the update stated.

"The more cases there are in the community, the greater the opportunity for the virus to be introduced into workplaces, schools and vulnerable settings like long-term care centres."

Total cases on First Nations reserves per region reported as of Oct. 19:

British Columbia: 176

Alberta: 370

Saskatchewan: 190

Manitoba: 112

Ontario: 129

Quebec: 63

Pandemic stories

The number of First Nations people in Manitoba with COVID-19 spiked by another 42 cases on Monday, as the epidemiological curve continues to show "an ongoing, concerning trend," according to the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team. It said people between the ages of 20-29 are now showing up with the most cases.

Several remote First Nations on the James Bay coast will soon be getting shipments of face masks adorned with designs by Indigenous artists. Tyson Wesley started the Indigenous Face Masks initiative as a way to give back to his home community of Kashechewan First Nation.

Tiffany Carrier, a 38-year-old mother of four from the Piapot First Nation in southern Saskatchewan, decided to leave her job in finance to stay home with her children during the COVID-19 pandemic and start a printing business.

An 'operational guide' from Ontario's Ministry of Indigenous Affairs tells other ministries to delay or defer non-urgent projects that impact First Nations treaty rights during the pandemic, but at least one mining-related project moved ahead.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

temperature equal to or over 38°C

feeling feverish

chills

fatigue or weakness

muscle or body aches

new loss of smell or taste

headache

gastrointestinal symptoms (abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting)

feeling very unwell

If you think you may have COVID-19, please consult your local health department to book an appointment at a screening clinic.

CBC Indigenous is looking to hear from First Nations, Métis, and Inuit who have contracted COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please email us at indigenous@cbc.ca.