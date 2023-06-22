Curiosity and connection inspire love of Indigenous constellation stories

Why do we love looking at the stars so much?

Maybe because it taps into feelings of connection and curiosity, says Natasha Donahue, manager of Indigenous initiatives at Telus World of Science in Edmonton.

"I feel like it calls to you and there's something about the unknown that is really captivating," said Donahue.

"Maybe it has to do with that need for survival and that need to understand how I factor into my community and the land that I'm on."

Telus World of Science tapped into that sense of wonder this week to educate people about six Cree constellations.

The teachings offered Wednesday come from Cree star expert Wilfred Buck and Blackfoot astrophysicist Rob Cardinal.

Guests at the science centre in Edmonton also got the chance to learn more on National Indigenous Peoples Day by making a constellation viewer. They are fairly common in the science world but usually depict Greek constellations.

Donahue, who is Cree-Métis, said it was also an opportunity to teach about the Cree world view.

"The stories connected to the sky are helping us learn," she said.

"I want to teach people how to use the sky to understand the land."

Stars guide harvest

In Haudenosaunee tradition, stars can influence a wide variety of daily practices including where and how longhouses should be built, according to Samantha Doxtator.

"They guide us on when to harvest our gardens and also the cycles of the moon teach us what to plant at what time and when to harvest certain things," said Doxtator, a member of the Oneida nation.

These constellation viewers help people find and recognize the stars that make up the constellations. (Submitted by Natasha Donahue)

Doxtator's sister Sasha was a research assistant for the physics and astronomy department at Western University, and was preparing to begin her master's degree when she died of cancer in 2021.

Doxtator said she's taken up her sister's passion for the stars and is eager to share the knowledge she has collected with others.

"In our Haudenosaune creation story, when we travel from Skyworld to Earthworld, we travel across the Milky Way. So when we're born, we're covered in stardust," Doxtator said.

"My goal is to fill everybody back up with stardust."

Valuing Indigenous world views

There are shared constellations across cultures, Donahue said.

For example, her favourite constellation is Wesakechak, the trickster — also known as the Greek constellation Orion the hunter.

Natasha Donahue says understanding the stories behind constellations can help us better understand culture and one’s place in the world. (Daniel Thomas/CBC/Radio-Canada)

But it's important to learn the different stories behind the constellations, she said.

"If we only learn about the Greek constellations, then we're learning about the Greek culture and the land of Greece," she said.

Donahue said her background in science has shown her that sometimes the Western world view "can sort of look down at Indigenous world views."

Similarly, Doxtator said it's important to reassert Indigenous ways of knowing and their value.

"I really want my people to remember that originally we were astronomers and scientists and architects and engineers and doctors and lawmakers — before those institutions ever existed," she said.

For Donahue, being able to share Cree teachings with people allows her to combine reconciliation with a life-long love of science.

It's a privilege, she said, to be able to share this knowledge with others.

"I've just seen people light up when they get it."