Homies Chatting host Ian Campeau posts admission to using power to 'exploit' women

One of the hosts of Homies Chatting, an Indigenous-led interview style webcast, is on leave after admitting on Twitter to "unacceptable" behaviour toward women, saying "I'm a monster but working not to be."

On Wednesday, Ian Campeau aka DJ NDN a former member of the Ottawa-based DJ group A Tribe Called Red, took to Twitter apologizing for behaviour he said was "completely unacceptable" toward his wife and other women.

In the Twitter thread, Campeau said "I abused my position of stature and power in the dynamics of interactions with women."

He said he had made unwanted advances on women, had used "tactics to exploit women's emotional labour and physical comfort," and "was unfaithful" while his wife was pregnant and battling cancer.

I apologize openly for my past behaviours towards women.<br>My behaviours towards my wife and other women, has been completely unacceptable. I abused my position of stature and power in the dynamics of interactions with women. I would use my marriage as a disarming tool —@deejayndn

The final tweet said that Campeau would no longer be on social media but would keep his Twitter account active and his direct messages open, "for people to private message anything that I could do to help with repairing the problems I've caused."

Campeau has previously spoken out against sexual assault and removed misogynistic music from his playlists while still a member of a Tribe Called Red and after his departure from the group in 2017.

Campeau did not respond to a request for comment.

Homies Chatting co-host Jesse Thistle said he learned of allegations against Campeau through an Instagram account posting about his alleged actions.

"I showed him the thing and asked him what it was and that that was the last I heard of it," said Thistle.

"And then he put out a statement."

Jesse Thistle is the author of From the Ashes and co-hosted Homies Chatting. (CBC)

Thistle said he informed the Homies Chatting production team he was leaving the show on July 14 due to his busy schedule and fall teaching commitments.

He also said he wanted to remove himself from the situation with Campeau and not be associated with him anymore.

"I'm just going to mind my business, do my thing. I hope that he gets better and finds what he needs to do," said Thistle.

"But I can't support him, I can't be in his corner during this time."

Thistle's book, From the Ashes, was in contention in this year's CBC Canada Reads battle of the books. Following its elimination from the competition, he had a series of confrontations online.

Thistle has also stepped back from social media, deactivating his Twitter account.

'On leave' from webcast

Homies Chatting was being produced by production company Makwa Creative, which is owned by author and journalist Tanya Talaga.

In a statement, Talaga said Makwa Creative recently learned of concerns regarding Campeau's past behaviour.

"Makwa Creative is owned and run by Indigenous women, and our policies and expectations reflect how we strive to live up to our cultural teachings," read the statement.

"Mr. Campeau is on leave from Homies Chatting. We call on him to take responsibility and make amends in whatever way that it is required."

Talaga said the show will be on a break while they assess next steps.