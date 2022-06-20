Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Indigenous

Norval Morrisseau, who created Woodland art style, featured in Google doodle

Ojibway artist Norval Morrisseau is being honoured on June 21 with a Google doodle, created by Blake Angeconeb and Danielle Morrison.

Blake Angeconeb and Danielle Morrison of Winnipeg are artists behind June 21 image

Renée Lilley, Stefan Richard · CBC News ·
The Google doodle of Norval Morrisseau will be featured on Google Canada's landing page on June 21, National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Blake Angeconeb/Danielle Morrison/Google Canada)

A Winnipeg couple has worked with the world's biggest search engine to honour one of the world's most influential artists — Norval Morrisseau. 

Google doodles are the changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists.

Blake Angeconeb and Danielle Morrison collaborated on creating a doodle for Google Canada to celebrate Morrisseau on National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21.

Morrisseau, also known as Copper Thunderbird, was a renowned painter from Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek in northwestern Ontario. He became popular in the 1960s for his Woodland style, using bold brush strokes and plenty of colour. 

Angeconeb, from Lac Seul First Nation in northwestern Ontario, is an established artist himself, with a large online presence. He uses Woodland style and incorporates pop culture into his works. 

"Norval's work was the first artwork that really truly drew me into art," said Angeconeb. 

"There was no other artist or artwork before him that I looked at that really resonated or had an impact on me."

Danielle Morrison and Blake Angeconeb with their three-month-old son. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Morrison, from Anishinaabeg of Naongashiing in northwestern Ontario, is a graphic designer, lawyer and entrepreneur. She digitized the image Angeconeb created.

"[There are] deep tones, a lot of florals, references to life and nature," Morrison said.

"And you're going to see a little bit of Norval in the actual doodle because we really wanted to honour him as an individual." 

Morrison said what is unknown by a lot of folks is that Morrisseau was bisexual. 

"A lot of his values were based in seeing beyond sexuality, gender, race, religion, and that life was all about interconnectedness," she said.

"I think that's a really important message that people around the world can really use ... today." 

This work by Norval Morrisseau is titled Androgyny. (Estate of Norval Morrisseau)

Lisa Morrisseau, Norval Morrisseau's daughter, said when she heard Google was interested in making a doodle, "I thought that sounds wonderful. I'm glad it's happening.

"He has a couple of grandsons that are starting to paint. They love looking up videos about him. They read books, look up pictures on the internet." 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Renée Lilley

Reporter, CBC Indigenous

Renée Lilley is a reporter for CBC Indigenous based in Winnipeg. She is a recipient of the CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship for 2022 and is a recent University of Winnipeg grad with a BA in rhetoric and communications. She has reported for radio and online news in her hometown of Portage la Prairie, Man. She is also a proud Métis mama of four girls.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Related Stories

    now