Ghislain Picard re-elected to 10th term as regional chief for Quebec and Labrador

For the 10th term in a row, Ghislain Picard will represent First Nations in Quebec and Labrador at the Assembly of First Nations.

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) held its annual gathering Wednesday in Montreal and re-elected Picard to the position for another three years.

"I am very proud to have the continued confidence of the chiefs of our circle for a 10th term," Picard said in a statement.

"I intend to represent them with dignity and to implement our collective priority of strengthening the relationship between our nations and our communities. I am always open to achieving more and we must move forward for our future generations."

Picard, who is Innu from the community of Pessamit, Que., was first elected to the position in 1992. He ran without opposition for six of the terms.

This year, Gilbert Dominique, a former chief of Mashteuiatsh, was the only other candidate. Dominique received nine votes, while Picard received 30. Only band council chiefs, or their proxies, can vote in the election.

Bellegarde sends congratulations

The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador is the political organization regrouping 43 chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

National Chief Perry Bellegarde congratulated Picard on his re-election.



"Regional Chief Picard is the longest serving member of the AFN National Executive," said Bellegarde in a statement.

"I value his extensive experience and deep knowledge of our issues ... I lift him up and congratulate him for earning the continued support of First Nations in his region."