Unsolicited sexting, unwanted touching and bullying some of the toxic behaviours found at AFN: report

Harassment and unwanted sexting and touching are among disturbing findings of a review of gender and sexual orientation-based discrimination within the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).

The review panel presented its findings on Wednesday during the second day of the AFN's 44th annual general assembly in Halifax and in a 76-page report.

"Some of the examples that were shared from female interviewees shared how their personal boundaries are routinely violated by male employees, some elders, some knowledge keepers and some chiefs," Gwendolyn Point, one of the panellists, told the assembly.

The report stems from the adoption of Resolution #13/2020, Becoming A Role Model in Ending Sexual Orientation and Gender-Based Discrimination Within the Assembly of First Nations, at the December 2020 special chiefs assembly.

The AFN appointed Point, Debbie Hoffman and Amanda Barnaby Lehoux to conduct the review, draft a report, and make recommendations based on its findings. They said they learned that "toxic behaviours exist at all levels of the AFN, including the secretariat, the executive, regional offices, and the national chief's office."

The panel received written submissions, conducted one-on-one interviews and a survey, and reviewed applicable laws and AFN policies.

"The experiences that underlie the information provided to us led to a demoralized work culture where there is fear of reprisal, feeling unsafe at your workplace … lack of confidence in leadership, lack of effective training, lack of an independent reporting or complaint process, and we heard about breach of confidentiality when people do come forward," said Hoffman.

The panel heard stories that involved lateral violence, abuse of power, cyberbullying and sexting, sexualized harassment, discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation, misogyny, and the use of overly familiar and suggestive language.

Point said the panel also heard about the "invasion of personal space by elders, leaders and other employees" such as shaking and holding hands too long, unwanted hugs, and unwanted touching of hair, backs, knees and legs.

No surprise to women leaders

Aly Bear, third vice-chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, said she wasn't surprised by the findings.

Aly Bear is the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations' third vice chief. (Ka’nhehsí:io Deer/CBC)

"I am the youngest woman to be elected in my position and I know this type of stuff is still ongoing," said Bear.

"If we don't talk about it, then we're never going to have a solution for it and it is going to continue to happen…. I see the way men get treated in the legal profession, in the political world, and the way that our Indigenous women get treated. It's completely different."

Anna Betty Achneepineskum, deputy grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which represents 49 First Nations in northern Ontario, sits on the AFN's women's council. She said she had heard many similar examples of people fearing reprisals for bringing forward allegations of abuse and discrimination.

Anna Betty Achneepineskum is the deputy grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation. (Ka’nhehsí:io Deer/CBC)

"Unfortunately that exists but as we continue to bring these to the surface and to speak about the healing process and that, those types of fears and those kind of behaviours will also go away," said Achneepineskum.

"I believe there has to be that commitment and I do believe that this particular executive will be committing to the recommendations."

Recommendations

The panel issued many recommendations including updating wording in documents, providing mandatory annual training, setting up an independent office for complaints and investigations, and decolonizing the AFN.

Hoffman said currently, documents have basic definitions of harassment, discrimination, and violence. The panel recommends that those definitions be expanded to include things like microaggressions, cyberbullying, lateral violence, misogyny, and discrimination based on gender expression or sexual orientation.

Interim AFN national chief Joanna Bernard says the executive committee is committed to implementing the recommendations of the report. (Ka’nhehsí:io Deer/CBC)

"For the AFN to become a role model, as the resolution calls for in bringing about meaningful systemic change, it must start asking how do our policies and procedures distance us from our traditional knowledge and perpetuate colonial ideals?" said Hoffman.

Interim national chief Joanna Bernard said the executive committee is committed to implementing the recommendations of the report.

"We are deeply disturbed by what the panel has found," said Bernard to the assembly.

"Our organizations must never condone hate, discrimination or bullying on the basis of gender or sexual orientation. The AFN must be a safe place for all…. We pledge to ensure that happens."

The AFN's annual general assembly continues until July 13.