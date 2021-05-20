Anishinaabe country singer's 1st music video a tribute to travelling Manitoba's Highway 6

An emerging Anishinaabe country singer in Manitoba sings about what it's like to go from the city back home to the rez in his first music video release called Highway Number Six.

"I have a really keen memory on how it felt when I moved from the country to the city," said Gaitten "Gator" Beaulieu.

"And how much I missed my kokoo [grandmother] and every time I went back home, how good it felt to go see her."

Beaulieu, who is Anishinaabe from Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation and Ebb and Flow First Nation, released the video on Wednesday.

Growing up, Beaulieu spent a lot of time going back and forth between Winnipeg, Brandon, Norway House Cree Nation, Sandy Bay First Nation and Ebb and Flow First Nation, the place where his grandmother lives.

In the song, he wanted to talk about what that travelling was like and said it's a relatable experience for people who have to go between city and country life.

"It was just to reflect the first part of my life, travelling and moving through it, southern and northern Manitoba, and using Highway 6 to get between," said Beaulieu.

"But everywhere we seem to go, we make friends and family."

The now 30-year-old has been playing music since he was a teen, and recently started to pursue it as a career. He credits his family for supporting his dream.

"[My family] is the reason why I keep going and doing what I do," he said.

"If I didn't have my family, I would probably do the same thing and be less successful at it."

His cousin Rachel Beaulieu offered to shoot, direct and edit his first video for free.

"I knew he had a song released and asked him if he wanted to collab on a video," she said.

"I was shy to ask, so I asked his mom."

She said they plan on shooting a video for his second single.

Billy Joe Green, an veteran blues player in Winnipeg's music scene, recently collaborated on a song with Beaulieu called Hard Hearted Woman and it went to number 1 on the Indigenous Music Countdown.

"I think he's got potential to go straight to Nashville," said Green.

"He can really sing. He's got one of those powerful voices. He doesn't even have to try. The rest of us, we have to try really hard to sing how he does. He's a natural born singer."

Beaulieu said he plans on releasing his second single this summer.