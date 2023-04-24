Newcomers and long-time dancers come together at First Nations University of Canada powwow

Amid the colourful regalia, heart-pounding drumming and new and old friends, Andrian Makhnachov from Ukraine says experiencing a powwow for the first time was emotional.

"I cried; I just look at [the powwow] and I feel overwhelmed," he said.

"It's something like [I] never felt before."

The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) Spring Celebration Powwow took place in the Brandt Centre arena in Regina over the weekend.

Makhnachov has been in Regina since last May. He said at first, he didn't even know of the existence of Indigenous people.

"I remember when I first saw [a] person in regalia I was so interested and then with time it was a lot more situation[s] like this and I started learning a little bit, and my friends showed me some dances," he said.

Rawn Belanger, from Ochapowace First Nation in Saskatchewan, has been to countless powwows and has been dancing since the early 1970s.

Rawn Belanger says he's been a fancy dance powwow dancer for countless powwows including some in the United States. (Nicholas Yardy)

Belanger said back then, there weren't as many powwows to go to.

"Compared to now, we're [hitting] about 25 powwows before June and then all through the summer and end of fall," he said.

A montage of past powwows and events involving the FNUniv played on four large screens in the middle of the arena.

Belanger said he spotted himself many times in the videos.

"I've watched it evolve," he said.

"I remember when SIFC [Saskatchewan Indian Federated College] started [the] powwow club and we did a lot of dancing during those days."

Everyone welcome

One thing that has stayed the same, Belanger said, is that everyone is welcome to come to powwow, including non-Indigenous people.

"We've had quite a bit of interest worldwide," he said.

"We have a lot of newcomers, we like to share in celebration, a time for us to come together, a time for us to leave things out there, come in here and enjoy this all."

Makhnachov said he felt welcomed by people at the powwow, many of whom recognized him from TikTok. In a recent video, he asked his viewers what sorts of food he should eat at the event.

"It really worked because a lot of people gave me a lot of information," he said.

"A lot of people recognize me and they bring me gifts."

Andrian Makhnacov says the bannock taco was suggested a lot as a food to try at the powwow in his social media comments. (Wyatt Heiberg)

He received a smudge bowl from one viewer and a blue and white beaded medallion from another.

Makhnachov got the opportunity to drum a little with a drumming group and experience the grand entry, all before trying the food staple of powwows.

"Everyone texted me about bannock tacos," he said.

"It was delicious. I didn't expect to eat the whole thing."