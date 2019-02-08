Northern Ontario fly-in First Nation faces 'crisis within a crisis' after second COVID-19 case

A fly-in First Nation in northern Ontario has its second case of COVID-19, creating a "crisis within a crisis" in the community, which is already reeling from the deaths of three members since Sunday, according to the community's leadership.

Eabametoong First Nation leadership was informed of the positive case late on Friday morning, according to band Coun. Andrew Yesno.

Yesno said the new COVID-19 case involves an elder who had a medevac flight Thursday, and that contact tracing was underway.

Yesno said the news has increased the pressure in the community, which was already dealing with grief.

"It's been a tragic week," Yesno said in a text message to CBC News.

Eabametoong First Nation has a population of 1,600 and sits about 360 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

Yesno said a community member died on Sunday, a second died outside of the First Nation on Monday and a third died on Wednesday afternoon. He did not immediately provide further details, but the deaths were not related to COVID-19.

Yesno said funerals for two of the community members, who are from large, interconnected families, were being planned when news of the second positive case hit.

"Now with this, there is uncertainty. Pandemic measures to be undertaken," Yesno said. "A crisis within a crisis."

Yesno was the community's first positive COVID-19 case. He was notified on April 5 and has since recovered.

Eabametoong First Nation band Coun. Andrew Yesno says the new COVID-19 case is creating a "crisis within a crisis." (Submitted by Andrew Yesno)

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported Friday that a man in his 80s from a First Nation had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Vanessa Adams, spokesperson for Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, said the department's regional office has been in communication with the community's leadership to ensure that the First Nation is fully stocked with personal protective equipment.

Adams said in an emailed statement that the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority now leads the co-ordinated "and culturally appropriate contact tracing and case management" for Eabametoong and the 30 other member communities.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and stand ready to provide additional support if needed," the statement said.

The authority could not be immediately reached for comment.