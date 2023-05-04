Opposition from First Nations mounts over Métis Nation of Ontario self-government deal

First Nations opposition to a Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) self-government agreement is mounting as chiefs throughout the province urge the Canadian government to freeze implementation of the deal until their concerns are addressed.

The leaders are speaking out after the Wabun Tribal Council in northeastern Ontario filed a court challenge in a bid to cancel the deal.

Wabun Tribal Council Executive Director Jason Batise has said his member communities reject any Métis communities in their territory, including the Abitibi Inland Historic Métis Community, one of six historic Métis communities whose identification the Ontario government announced in 2017.

Grand Council Treaty #3 in northwestern Ontario called itself "extremely concerned" by the situation and accused Ottawa of stonewalling and secrecy in a statement issued Thursday.

"I'm troubled by what's going on," said Ogichidaa (Grand Chief) Francis Kavanaugh in an interview.

"There's never been any consultation with our nation."

The Treaty 3 council represents First Nations situated roughly between Thunder Bay, Ont., and the Manitoba border.

'We're offended they're using our ancestors'

The Temagami First Nation near the Quebec border is echoing those concerns, accusing the MNO of erroneously recasting Anishinaabe ancestors of mixed race as members of a distinct Métis Nation.

"I feel very disturbed and almost insulted by it," said John (Mitiginaabe) Turner, second chief of the First Nation.

"Historically, there's no Métis communities in N'Dakimenan [our homeland]. Ever."

Turner said the Temagami First Nation hasn't ruled out also taking legal action.

"Court action is still on the table for us," he said.

"The notion of MNO citizenship is far too loose. We're offended they're using our ancestors."

The Métis are a distinct Indigenous people with a shared culture, traditions and language who emerged in the northwest of what is now Canada in the late 1700s. The existence of Métis communities outside the northwest is contentious.

Canada's Supreme Court has recognized a Métis community near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., via the 2003 Powley case, a landmark ruling that also laid out a multi-part test for recognizing Métis rights.

In its court application, the Wabun Tribal Council questioned whether all six communities identified in 2017 would pass the test.

'Misinformation' disappointing, says MNO

MNO President Margaret Froh has said the deal doesn't concern land or harvesting rights, only internal self-government over MNO affairs, and doesn't impact anyone else.

"The misinformation and objection coming from some First Nations is very disappointing, but Métis communities, Métis rights and the Métis Nation of Ontario as a Métis government for our own people, are not going anywhere," she said in an emailed statement Thursday.

"Our door is always open for respectful dialogue, and we look forward to continuing our journey to reconciliation. However, to deny the very existence of our citizens and communities in Ontario is deeply offensive."

Métis Nation of Ontario president Margaret Froh said the communities in question have been identifying as Métis for generations. (Métis Nation of Ontario)

The self-government agreement in question was signed in February and commits Canada and MNO to signing a treaty that will supersede the agreement in two years. The First Nations fear that the treaty will impact their rights.

Chief Brian Perrault of Couchiching First Nation, near Fort Frances in western Ontario, joined Kavanaugh in saying they've never heard elders speak of a Métis community existing in the Rainy River/Fort Frances area.

The Rainy River/Lake of the Woods Historic Métis Community is in Treaty 3 territory and another of the six communities identified in 2017.

Perrault said the issue is one of great concern to all First Nations right across the province.

"I'm not the only chief that is concerned," he said.

"There are 133 First Nations in Ontario, and all of us are concerned about what the government is doing."

Crown-Indigenous Relations previously declined to answer written questions, citing the Wabun Tribal Council's active case. CBC News contacted the minister's office for comment Thursday, but the request was forwarded to the Crown-Indigenous Relations communications division, which did not provide a statement by time of publishing.