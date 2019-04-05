Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott to give keynote at First Nations justice conference

Former Liberal cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott are delivering a keynote speech to a First Nations justice conference on challenges in the justice system for Indigenous people on Wednesday.

The former justice minister and Indigenous services minister were invited to speak by the First Nations Justice Council, a B.C. group working working with the province to develop a First Nations justice strategy.

Their keynote is titled "From Denial to Recognition: the Challenges of Indigenous Justice in Canada."

After the MPs deliver their talk, the justice council plans to honour the women for their work and leadership on behalf of Indigenous Peoples and all Canadians.

More than 100 representatives from First Nations across B.C. and provincial representatives are gathered in Richmond for the two-day forum, including B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Attorney General David Eby.

Jame Philpott and Jody Wilson Raybould have arrived at the justice forum in Richmond where they are giving a keynote speech this afternoon <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/UpoDGJQNSF">pic.twitter.com/UpoDGJQNSF</a> —@pieglue

The justice council came together in 2017 and entered into an agreement with the province to work together on addressing issues within the justice system like the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in prisons, access to justice and systemic racism.

"The crisis of overrepresentation and associated challenges across the criminal justice system are long-standing and long-recognized," said Doug White, chair of the council in a news release about the event.

"We have an urgent mandate and imperative to act. The political will and understanding of the necessity to achieve transformative shifts is shared and urgent."