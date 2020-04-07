First Nations appellants disappointed Supreme Court won't hear Trans Mountain case

A trio of B.C. First Nations are expressing disappointment Thursday after learning the Supreme Court of Canada has denied their application to challenge a Federal Court of Appeal decision regarding the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Now leadership from the First Nations — Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Coldwater — say they'll be turning their attention to other potential legal options.

Chris Lewis, elected councillor and spokesperson for the Squamish Nation, said the dismissal of their case sends a message "that consultation and accommodation and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples isn't a matter of national interest."

"To say we're disappointed is an understatement," he said.

As a court of leave, the Supreme Court decides what cases it will hear. It does not give reasons in making that determination.

The First Nations' application was focused on having the top court scrutinize a decision by the Federal Court of Appeal from February that dismissed their appeals.

The Nations had asked the Federal Court of Appeal to quash the second approval of the Trans Mountain expansion arguing that Canada again had failed to conduct meaningful consultations with them about the expansion project.

Pipe for the Trans Mountain Pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., on June 18, 2019. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

The Federal Court of Appeal decided it would not interfere in the project's approval. In its ruling, the court summarized the First Nations' positions as trying to "impose a standard of perfection" on the consultation process.

Within the Federal Court of Appeal decision, new case law was applied in the court's assessment of whether Canada had met its constitutional obligations to the First Nations. This raised broader concerns among the appellants regarding the legal standard for assessing the adequacy of consultation and accommodation. Eugene Kung, a lawyer who works with West Coast Environmental Law, described the Federal Court of Appeal decision as creating "a watered-down consultation review process."

Leah George-Wilson, elected chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation said, "What is happening is about more than just a risky pipeline and tanker project. We see this as a major setback for reconciliation."

She said her Nation's decision to reject the pipeline expansion "will not be altered by a decision from the Canadian courts."

"Our own Indigenous law is what brings us to where we are today," she said.

Regulatory processes still underway

The First Nations' leadership said they'll now be turning their attention to other potential legal options. They didn't say what those options might be during a news conference on Thursday but Kung said there are still regulatory processes underway, like detailed route hearings by the Canada Energy Regulator.

Detailed route hearings are underway for a segment of the expansion project through the Chilliwack area where homeowners, a parent advisory council and the Semá:th First Nation are voicing opposition to the route for reasons including concerns about impacts on freshwater aquifers and cultural sites.

The route hearings don't allow for debate about the approval of the pipeline but instead are meant to decide whether Trans Mountain is pursuing the "best possible route" for the twinning of the pipeline.

Chief Lee Spahan of the Coldwater First Nation on the banks of the Coldwater River last year. (Nick Purdon/CBC)

One of the applicants in the Supreme Court case, Coldwater, has been pushing for years to have the route of the pipeline expansion changed to avoid passing over the aquifer that residents rely on for drinking water.

"Despite today's decision, there are further legal actions we can take if our water isn't protected," Coldwater Chief Lee Spahan said in a news release.

As First Nations appellants express disappointment to Thursday's news, others have publicly welcomed the decision from the Supreme Court, including politicians in Alberta and Ottawa.

Trans Mountain CEO Ian Anderson wrote in a statement on Thursday, "We are pleased with the court's decision to dismiss these applications and uphold the Federal Court of Appeal's decision."