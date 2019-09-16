Watch tonight's federal leaders debate in 3 Indigenous languages

Voters will be able to watch the federal party leaders debates this week with translation into several Indigenous languages.

The decision of what languages the broadcast would be translated into was made by the Federal Leaders' Debate Commission and the Canadian Debate Production Partnership, of which CBC is one of nine partners.

Monday's English-language debate from 7-9 p.m. ET will be live-streamed online in Inuktitut, nêhiyawêwin (Plains Cree) and Anishinaabemowin (Ojibway) by CBC and APTN. APTN will televise the Inuktitut version to its Northern audience and the Plains Cree version to its western audience.

The English debate's topics will include Indigenous issues as well as energy and the environment, the economy, human rights and immigration.

The English-language debate will also be translated into French, Arabic, Cantonese, Italian, Mandarin, Punjabi, American Sign Language and Quebec Sign Language.

French debate Thursday

The French-language debate on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 8-10 p.m. ET will be live-streamed online in East Cree and Denesuline by CBC and APTN.

The French debate will cover the economy, environment and energy, immigration, ethics and governance, and services.

It will also be available in English, Arabic, Cantonese, Italian, Mandarin, Punjabi, American Sign Language and Quebec Sign Language.

Both events will be held in front of a non-partisan audience at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.