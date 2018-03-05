Family of Kenny Leaf seek new clues one year after the Akwesasne man's murder

On the 28th of every month, Jennifer Leaf contacts her local police department hoping for new information into the homicide investigation of her brother-in-law Kenneth Francis Leaf.

For the past year, she's been told the investigation is still ongoing.

"I appreciate everything the police is doing to solve this, it's just really hard to hear the same thing every month, which is really nothing. It's devastation all over again," said Jennifer Leaf.

Leaf, a 50-year-old father of six, was missing for seven months before his remains were found on July 26, 2018, in Akwesasne, a Mohawk community that straddles the Quebec, Ontario and New York State borders approximately 120 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service launched a ground search for Kenny Leaf on July 18, 2018, after they received new information about his disappearance. (Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service/Facebook)

Leaf's identify was confirmed a day later, and the family was informed his death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made to date.

March for justice

The Sûreté du Québec, which is handling the case along with the help of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police, told CBC News that the investigation is still ongoing.

"There's nobody being punished for what they did," said Jennifer Leaf.

"Our community did such a great job coming together to help us find Kenny, and to support our family. I don't think anyone has forgotten, but it's important to remember. Kenny meant a lot to many people."

Kenny Leaf and his daughter Kandy Pierce. (Submitted by the Leaf family)

The family will holding a march for justice in Akwesasne on Saturday to recognize the year they've been waiting for answers. They hope the march will bring attention to their plea for someone in the community of about 12, 000 to come forward with information about Leaf's death.

"The answers are out there somewhere," said Jennifer Leaf. "We really want to heal, and we want to see the people who did this punished for what they did."

Community support

Matthew Rourke, the chief of police at the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police, said his department will have a mobile command bus set up in front of the police station along the route of the march.

"If someone wants to come over and say 'I might have some information,' we'll give them the appropriate person to speak to. It's just to be visible," said Rourke.

"It will spark some interest again to help move the process forward. We're continuing to work the case as much as we can with other agencies until we can make an arrest."

Jennifer Leaf, centre, and other members of the Leaf family present Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Chief Matthew Rourke with a plaque in November 2018 for the force's work in locating the body of Kenny Leaf. No arrests have been made in the case. (Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police/Facebook)

Grand Chief Abram Benedict of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne said Leaf's death has been a tragedy with a ripple effect throughout the community.

"Akwesasne is a small, close-knit community where we are all connected in some way to each other, through our families, our jobs, and even our tragedies," he said.

"We continue to stand with the Leaf family in the quest for justice and healing. Kenny will not be forgotten."

The march takes place on Saturday, July 27, 10:30 a.m. starting on Route 37 to the Kanienkehaka Kaianerehko:wa Longhouse. Anyone who has information regarding the case is asked to contact the Sûreté du Québec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.