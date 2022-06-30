Elsipogtog First Nation's 2nd Pride parade shows 'the pride in everyone'

Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick held its second Pride parade Wednesday evening to celebrate the 2SLGBTQ community in the Mi'kmaw First Nation.

Patrice Dedam took part in the Pride celebrations with her girlfriend Journey Levi. Dedam is two-spirit and uses she/her pronouns. Two-spirit is an umbrella term to describe Indigenous people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or part of the larger LGBTQ community.

Dedam said she thinks Pride events are important so young people don't feel alone.

"It's important for the youth to realize that you should be proud of who you are and where you come from," said Dedam, 26.

"You shouldn't feel closed in, you should feel at home."

She said she is proud to be both two-spirit and Mi'kmaw and hopes youth discovering their identity can take pride in it as well. Dedam wants to see more 2SLGBTQ cultural programming in the community like hand drumming and cultural teachings so youth can feel grounded in their culture.

Dedam said Elsipogtog, a community 90 kilometres north of Moncton, has come a long way in being inclusive.

The parade started near the hockey arena and circled the block. Most of parade participants rode in vehicles adorned with rainbow colours and Pride flags. Close to 30 vehicles took part and had an RCMP escort.

A barbecue followed and over $6,000 worth of prizes were given away.

Dawson Augustine said it was important for him to take part in the parade because he wanted to honour the gay rights activist that came before him.

Augustine said it was memorable for him to see young kids involved in the parade and to see their smiles as they picked up candy.

"Love wins," said Augustine, 21.

Dawson Augustine took part in Elsipogtog First Nation's second Pride parade. (Oscar Baker III/CBC)

Leon Denny, the Pride parade co-ordinator and the LGBTQ co-ordinator with Child and Family Services, said the parade meant a lot to him because it shows community growth.

"I'd say in the past 10 years it's been more welcoming and respected," said Denny, 28.

He said over 100 people took part in the parade.

Leon Denny is the Elsipogtog First Nation Pride parade co-ordinator. He says the community has come along way in the past decade to being more inclusive. (Oscar Baker III/CBC)

Denny said he hopes to continue to grow the 2SLGBTQ programming in the community and wants to bring in motivational speakers and more mental health supports. But for now, he said he was glad to see the community come together for this event.

"It was a good feeling to see the pride in everyone," said Denny.