Elsipogtog First Nation's Pride celebration 'creates more of a safer atmosphere'

This year's Pride event at Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick included a message of kepmte'lsi, Mi'kmaw for celebrate and honour yourself.

"It creates more of a safer atmosphere to have representation because then people aren't as close minded, once they actually see people and understand," said Riley Levi, 25.

Levi is two-spirit and trans and uses she/her pronouns.

She said her home community always made her feel safe and welcomed and events like this will encourage the next generation to be themselves, too.

Riley Levi is two-spirit and trans and says for her these events are about creating a safer environment for the next generation. (Oscar Baker III/CBC )

Levi said 2SLGBTQ people are still at a higher risk for self harm or suicide so it's important to make them feel loved and welcomed.

2SLGBTQ youth are three times more likely to attempt suicide, according to research published in JAMA Pediatrics, and trans youth are six times as likely. Those rates are higher in a more recent study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

The Pride celebrations on Thursday included a free community barbecue, an open mic inviting members of the 2SLGBTQ community to share their stories and a parade.

Oetjgoapeniag Elnoei Family Services organized the Pride event and invited members of the community to compete for best Pride home decorations and best float.

Jacqueline Clair's vehicle won the prize for best Pride float. (Oscar Baker III/CBC)

Jacqueline Clair is Mi'kmaw and an ally and won the prize for best float. She decorated her off-road vehicle in rainbows and the bi-sexual flag.

She said she's been an advocate since she was 15 and wanted to offer her support because she remembers a time when community members who were lesbian or gay had to move to large urban centres to love openly.

Now, she says, "Here in Elsipogtog we accept everybody."

Sasha Levi (left) and her wife Erica decorated their car with rainbow flags and dream catchers. (Oscar Baker III/CBC)

Sasha Levi is pansexual and was there with her wife Erica Leslie. She said she was proud to see her community come together and celebrate Pride.

"It makes me feel like I could be very comfortable with who I am as a person," said Sasha Levi, 29.

Kateri Levi helped organize the Pride events this year. (Oscar Baker III/ CBC )

Kateri Levi, who works as a prevention program co-ordinator with child and family services, considers herself an ally and helped organize the Pride committee. She said the biggest challenge she faced was ensuring Pride amplified 2SLGBTQ voices.

"I think it's really important for the community, the kids and adults, for everybody in the community to know that they're supported and loved," said Levi.

Mykel Denny is an education consultant with the Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance. (Oscar Baker III/CBC )

Mykel Denny, an education consultant with the Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance, promised to bring more 2SLGBTQ programming to the community.

"Things like this really build the community so it really has far-reaching effects," said Denny, who is two-spirit and uses the pronoun ne'km.