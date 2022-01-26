Elsipogtog youth group aims to develop future community leaders

The founder of a youth leadership project in Elsipogtog First Nation wants young people to get involved politically and help shape the future of their reserve.

Tamara Joseph created the Next Generation Leadership Project in November to work with young educated Mi'kmaq and spur them into seeking leadership positions in the community about 91 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B.

"If you want change, do it yourself," said the 25-year-old.

The online project works with 12 advocates who focus on specific files from food sovereignty to a disability advocate and an elder advocate, among others. Joseph, who holds a bachelor's degree in marine biology from the University of New Brunswick, is the group's fisheries advocate.

Joseph said the group wants a chief and council that is more engaged and transparent.

"There's a disconnection between chief and council and the community," said Joseph.

Jonathan Augustine, a band councillor for Elsipogtog, said COVID-19 has hindered community engagement. For public health reasons, community members have to book appointments to attend chief and council meetings.

But he said he thinks it's important for youth to feel like they have a voice.

"It'd be great for them to come in and engage with us and share their fresh ideas," said Augustine.

He's been a councillor for eight years and is aware community members want more transparency. Augustine said the band's Facebook page, created in 2017, is a step toward that but more will be done in the future.

Susan Levi-Peters says she's grateful young people want change; it's their community too and they should feel empowered. (Vienna Sanipass-Francis)

Susan Levi-Peters, a former chief of Elsipogtog who was the first woman elected chief of the community, said the community doesn't feel informed and more transparency would help the current leadership team avoid questions of conflicts of interest.

"We lost that loving feeling in our politics," said Levi-Peters.

Levi-Peters said problems like housing insecurity, homelessness and drug abuse plague the community and people want answers. She said when community members don't get answers for chronic problems they can feel a sense of hopelessness.

She's said she's glad to see youth like Joseph taking a stand and hopes every young person exercises their political power because they're the future generation. An election will be held in February.

"It's your community now, so you tell us what you want," said Levi-Peters.