Mi'kmaw athlete says wheelchair basketball is a way to keep being herself

Desiree Isaac-Pictou grew up surrounded by sports in Eel River Bar First Nation, Ugpi'ganjig, about 297 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B.

The 22-year-old says she loved competing in volleyball and basketball, and competed in the North American Indigenous Games twice. But an accident in August 2020 that resulted in both her legs being amputated threatened her athletic career.

A couple of months after her accident, Isaac-Pictou reached out to Parasport New Brunswick to see if she could still compete in the sports she loved. And since then, she's been learning the ins and outs of wheelchair basketball.

"Wheelchair basketball has meant a lot for me so far. It's just a way to get out and be active and I still get to be competitive," said Isaac-Pictou.

"I love the feeling of competing."

Keeping mentally and physically fit

The Mi'kmaw woman trains in adaptive crossfit and has tried para nordic skiing, because sports is a great way for her to stay physically and mentally fit, she said.

This week, Isaac-Pictou is attending Wheelchair Basketball Canada's women's development camp in Toronto. The camp brings together four Tokyo 2020 Paralympians and seven athletes hoping to develop their skills.

"This camp is an important first step in the 2022 season and will be focused not only on-court development but also on continuing to grow as a program," said Jeff Dunbrack, Wheelchair Basketball Canada high performance director, in a press release.

"With limited opportunities for development over the past two years, our athletes and staff are excited to come together for this camp."

'Brought me into the world of adaptive sports'

Isaac-Pictou says she's grateful to attend the camp, because the experienced players are very gracious with their time. She says she's learned a lot about the sport that she's only played for about a year.

"It was my introduction to sports as a disabled athlete so its brought me into the world of adaptive sports," Isaac-Pictou said of wheelchair basketball.

Isaac-Pictou is looking forward to graduating from the University of New Brunswick in the spring, where she's studying human resources. She says she isn't sure what she will do after graduation, but she knows she loves her home community.

"I always tell people you have to visit Eel River Bar at least once in your life. The people are great there," said Isaac-Pictou.

"There's always someone around to spend time with. I find it really easy to make a friend there."

Sally Hutt, left, executive director Parasport New Brunswick, Sabrina Darepos, four-time Paralympian, centre, and Isaac-Pictou pose for a photo. (Sally Hutt)

Sally Hutt, executive director of Parasport New Brunswick, says Isaac-Pictou is a role model for other athletes.

"Desiree is a very positive and up-beat person. She's overcome so many things, but her positive attitude and willingness to learn is really admirable," said Hutt.

Hutt says its usually a struggle to get people to try wheelchair basketball, but Isaac-Pictou was eager to get out there. When she looks at Isaac-Pictou she sees a positive, determined and self motived athlete.

"You definitely see the competitive nature in her drive to learn," said Hutt.