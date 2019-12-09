Skip to Main Content
Dene grandmother teaches language to her grandkids in Maskwacis
Alice Rigney of Fort Chipewyan, Alta., speaks Denesuline and is teaching the language to her grandchildren in Maskwacis.

'To me, it's very important'

Alice Rigney of Fort Chipewyan, Alta., speaks Denesuline and is teaching the language to her grandchildren in Maskwacis, nearly 700 km away.

She says she is one of about 25 fluent Dene speakers in her community.

"I don't speak to my grandchildren here very often," she said. "To me, it's very important. They will know through me their Dene lineage."

CBC Indigenous is highlighting a few of the many diverse Indigenous languages that exist across the country. Read more from the Original Voices project.

 

