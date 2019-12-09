Dene grandmother teaches language to her grandkids in Maskwacis

Alice Rigney of Fort Chipewyan, Alta., speaks Denesuline and is teaching the language to her grandchildren in Maskwacis, nearly 700 km away.

(Roberta Bell CBC)

She says she is one of about 25 fluent Dene speakers in her community.

"I don't speak to my grandchildren here very often," she said. "To me, it's very important. They will know through me their Dene lineage."

