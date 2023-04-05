Emma Cheena was all smiles as she wheeled around the dance floor, celebrating her 100th spin around the sun.

The Cree elder turned 100 on March 30. She is a member of Moose Cree First Nation, and currently lives in a seniors' home in Cochrane, Ont., about 300 kilometres north of Sudbury.

Dozens of family and friends gathered at the Ininew Friendship Centre to help Cheena celebrate the milestone on Saturday.

"Maybe that's why I lived so long, because I just loved people," Cheena said in Cree, as her daughter Josephine Mark translated.

Cheena grew up on the land in northern Ontario. She said life wasn't easy, living without electricity and then being forced to go to the Pelican Lake Indian Residential School in Sioux Lookout with her brother and sister, but she always kept a positive outlook on life. It's something her daughter Josephine Mark said others notice.

"Everybody loves her that knows her, that comes in contact with her," she said.

"Like the people at the nursing home said, she's very thoughtful, and she's very kind and she likes to sing."

Life on a trapline

She raised nine children with her late husband, George Cheena, on their family's trapline along the Moose River.

Together, they built the family cabin, treated furs, and would carry young Josephine along in a cradle board, called a tikinagan.

Mark said her mother also worked as a tree planter into her 70s and is happiest when she's out on the land.

"She's already talking about going blueberry picking. She can't wait for the snow to go," said Mark.

John Mark, Josephine's husband, said watching Cheena's smiling face as she danced in her walker was a highlight for him at the birthday party. He said Cheena is a language keeper for the family and it's valuable to have someone so fluent in Cree.

Cheena's sister-in-law, Marlene Archibald, helped to plan the birthday party. They brought in live fiddle music, a tiara for Cheena and dozens of gifts.

"Not too many people get to celebrate 100 years old, right? And I think she's probably our first ... in our family," said Archibald, who works as the lifelong care co-ordinator at the Ininew Friendship Centre.

Archibald said she often visits Cheena at her nursing home and can usually find her napping or crafting.

"She's such a gentle soul; she is so gentle," said Archibald.

"She's still very, very alert even for 100 years."

Cheena is a great-great-grandmother and said she was delighted to see so many of her family come out to help her celebrate.

"I was just so happy and I just love them."