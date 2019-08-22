Corrie Sainnawap's family still waiting for answers 1 year after Thunder Bay death   

Luke Sainnawap planted three roses Thursday in the empty grass lot off a downtown Thunder Bay street where his daughter Corrie Sainnawap was found dead, a victim of a homicide, one year ago.

Corrie Sainnawap's killing remains unsolved. She was 31.

"My daughter's blood is shouting from the ground as I speak," said Luke Sainnawap, 55. "There is no rest until justice is served."

Sainnawap flew about 600 kilometres south to Thunder Bay from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation to commemorate his daughter's death and to make a public plea for anyone with information to come forward and help alleviate part of his family's pain.

"We want to know who did it," he said, in a telephone interview from Thunder Bay.

Waiting for justice

Thunder Bay police ruled Corrie Sainnawap's death a homicide two days after she was found in an empty lot in the Fort William area of Thunder Bay on Aug. 22, 2018.

"My daughter was basically thrown to the side of the road like a bag of garbage, that is the way it looked," said Luke Sainnawap.

"You cannot come to rest with that kind of feeling...when it's your own blood. It can be really unsettling to the spirit."

Corrie Sainnawap, 31, was found dead Aug. 22, 2018 in Thunder Bay. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Supplied)

On Thursday, Sainnawap placed a note addressed to his daughter in the glass vase holding the roses he planted.

"I have not forgotten you, my daughter. I remember you and think about you every day," said the note. "Rest now until justice is served for you."

Sainnawap said he met with Thunder Bay police investigators in March to discuss his daughter's case. During the meeting, he said the investigators told him they had a lead on a possible suspect, that they needed to do more work, but that an arrest could come as early as this summer.

Summer is waning now and Sainnawap said he has heard nothing since from police.

"The people where I come from are also wanting to know, people that love my daughter are wanting to know where and who did it," he said.

A Thunder Bay police spokesperson said the case was "still open and active."

Sainnawap found out about his daughter's death through messages on his phone that met him as he woke up.

"I got messages from people saying 'I'm sorry,' 'I'm sorry' and I didn't know what it was about," he said.

The note Luke Sainnawap wrote for his daughter Corrie Sainnawap on the one year anniversary of her Thunder Bay death. (Submitted by Luke Sainnawap)

Sainnawap said the absence of justice in his daughter's case makes the pain worse.

"I am clueless and you sit with this day by day and wondering when is your daughter going to be served justice?" he said.

'I miss her'

Sainnawap's sister Margaret Roundhead, 48, said that while her niece did not have children, she loved to care for them and grew particularly close to a nephew.

"Kenny adored her very much," said Roundhead.

Roundhead said Corrie Sainnawap spent two months in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation in the winter of 2018 helping to care for the children of her relatives.

Roundhead said Corrie Sainnawap attended an evangelical church regularly and was committed to Christianity.

"That was what her focus was, following the Lord, toward the last year of her life, what she had concentrated on," said Roundhead, in an interview from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation.

Roundhead said the lack of answers about the death has been hard on the family, which is still seeking closure.

"I loved her very much and I miss her," said Roundhead, who began to weep.

Corrie Sainnawap was buried in her mother's community of Eabametoong First Nation, about 350 km north of Thunder Bay.