Cornwall, Ont., hospital hires new Indigenous patient navigator

April White hopes her new role as an Indigenous patient navigator will help people from her community have a better experience seeking health care.

The position is aimed at better meeting the needs of Indigenous patients and was created through a partnership between the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) in Cornwall, Ont., about 75 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne's Department of Health.

"Hospitals are stressful," said White, who is from Akwesasne, a Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community south of Cornwall that straddles the Ontario, Quebec, and New York state borders.

"When you're not familiar and you don't understand the process… if you're scared to ask any questions, it just compounds an individual's stress level."

As a patient navigator, White serves as a cultural liaison between patients and health-care providers, advocates for Indigenous patients, and offers education on accessing resources, Indigenous health practices, cultural traditions, and the importance of cultural competence in health-care delivery.

Unique needs of Akwesasne residents

She's been a registered nurse for more than 37 years. She previously worked at Cornwall General Hospital (now CCH), Ottawa General Hospital, and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne's Department of Health in various nursing and management positions.

The majority of Indigenous patients seeking care at CCH are from Akwesasne. It's the closest hospital and emergency room to the community, but Akwesasne's unique geographical location also poses challenges.

"Two thirds of the community is in Quebec, which means they have Quebec health [insurance], which means that's not the same process of accessing certain services," said White.

Cornwall Community Hospital is the closest hospital and emergency room to Akwesasne, but the territory's unique geographical location also poses challenges. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

A part of her role will be to help those patients navigate the differences between the two provincial health insurance systems, and realities of what services are and aren't available.

'Embracing reconciliation'

The creation of White's position comes on the heels of CCH's strategic plan, announced last year, with key priorities to build "a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, embracing reconciliation."

President and Chief Executive Officer Jeanette Despatie said having White at the hospital will be a significant benefit to both the hospital and Indigenous patients.

"Our hope is that it leads to improved health care outcomes, but I also want to ensure that our entire patient population is respected," said Despatie.

"We really just want our Indigenous patients and their families to feel welcome and respected."

Despatie said every hospital has a responsibility to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action to close the gaps in health outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous patients.

"It absolutely is our responsibility as a health-care organization to respond to these issues and to ensure that equity across our population in the delivery of our health services," she said.

For White, it's just about seeing the fear and stress on patients' faces disappear when she's there to assist their needs.

"It's just one less thing for them to worry about… They're able to start the healing path sooner," she said.

"That's really what I like to help them with, and provide that security and comfort and understanding for them."