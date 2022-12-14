Hold resource sector accountable for violence against Indigenous women, MPs urge feds

The Canadian government should start holding resource development firms accountable for violence against Indigenous women that occurs in their industries, a House of Commons committee says.

Members of Parliament representing all major parties on Wednesday released findings of an eight-month study into links between resource extraction and violence against Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.

They unanimously agreed it's time Ottawa forces the resource sector to start addressing its role in the crisis.

"This can be done by requiring companies to establish workplace safety plans and policies, track and report incidents of gender-based violence, educate workers about gender-based and sexual violence, cultural safety, and the effects of colonization on Indigenous peoples," the report says.

The Standing Committee on the Status of Women announced the study in April following a request from Manitoba NDP MP Leah Gazan. The committee heard from dozens of witnesses and offered 15 recommendations.

Sitting alongside fellow committee members at an Ottawa news conference, Gazan told reporters they came together to send a clear message the violence must end.

"This study wasn't about whether we agree with resource extraction or not. We have different opinions on that," she said.

"But one thing we agree unanimously on is that we must have zero tolerance and must stand united against violence against Indigenous women."

Inquiry linked 'man camps' to crime, violence

The committee framed its study as a response to the 2019 report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The national inquiry urged all levels of government to fund more studies into this issue and, among other things, urged industry, government and service providers to address the increased strain large-scale development places on host communities.

The inquiry found "substantial evidence of a serious problem" in the resource sector and raised detailed concerns about what are colloquially called "man camps." These are temporary villages built to house transient workers.

"Work camps, or 'man camps,' associated with the resource extraction industry are implicated in higher rates of violence against Indigenous women at the camps and in the neighbouring communities," the inquiry's report said.

"This increased rate of violence is largely the result of the migration into the camps of mostly non-Indigenous young men with high salaries and little to no stake in the host Indigenous community."

Industries that create these "man camp" and "boom town" environments are implicated in increased rates of drug- and alcohol-related offences, sex offences, domestic violence, gang violence and sex industry activities in host communities, the report said.

Citing these findings, the status of women committee says Ottawa should require the resource sector to assess the social and economic impacts of projects in the same way industry assesses their environmental impacts.

The federal government should pay for more studies, fund community organizations, improve transportation in rural and remote communities, review how the RCMP polices communities situated near these projects and ensure Indigenous women's participation, the report says.

Consultation with provinces

Most resource extraction firms are private corporations that are often granted permits and regulated provincially, and the report urges Ottawa to respect provincial jurisdiction and consult with Indigenous communities.

Asked about her party's usual opposition to government interference in private sector affairs, Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri said the MPs all agreed the issue is too important to ignore.

"This is human resources at the end of the day, so if a company doesn't want to do their due diligence of ensuring safety, well maybe they shouldn't be operating," Ferreri said.

The committee did not hear from industry witnesses, but in a written submission the Mining Association of Canada acknowledged violence against Indigenous women does happen in the resource sector and called it "unacceptable."

The association said its members understand their responsibilities and have publicly committed to providing safe and healthy workplaces while collaborating with Indigenous groups and strengthening equity, diversity and inclusion.

Some industry spokespeople have pushed back against the criticism, saying their camps are filled with hard-working people with families, wives and daughters.

Responding to that argument, committee members said they believe the evidence, including the national inquiry's report, supports their findings.

"You have to understand when you're bringing people into larger communities where there's not the resources available … if you're not preparing, there will be problems," said committee chair Karen Vecchio, a Conservative MP for Ontario.

"I think the research is clear, and we have to go with the facts," Gazan added.

The report requests the government table a comprehensive response.