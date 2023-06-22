Indigenous Peoples Day toonie features message of hope, artist says

Artwork created by three Indigenous women will now be in the hands of millions, on the first Canadian coin to feature the collaborative work of multiple artists.

In Ottawa on Tuesday, the Royal Canadian Mint unveiled a commemorative toonie to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Megan Currie, a Dene woman from English River First Nation in Saskatchewan who lives in Regina, said having her work featured is "quite an honour," especially to share the space with two other Indigenous women.

"It's a circulation coin so to know it's going to be in the hands of all Canadians is quite fantastic and is hopefully an opportunity to have them sit and reflect on everybody's role in reconciliation," Currie said.

The other artwork on the coin was made by Jennine Krauchi, a Winnipeg Métis artist, and Myrna Pokiak, who is Inuvialuk from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

Megan Currie's artwork symbolizing hope (upper right) is featured along with that of Inuvialuk artist Myrna Pokiak (bottom) and Métis artist Jennine Krauchi (upper left.) (Royal Canadian Mint)

Currie said the Royal Canadian Mint reached out to her over a year ago, inviting her to put forward different designs for the coin. She put forward three concepts and one was chosen.

"I took that time to reflect on what this day means to myself and I think this is a time for us to both remember our past and also celebrate and have hope for our future," she said.

Her portion of the coin's design has distinct features that symbolize things Currie felt would best represent her message of hope.

"Central to the design is a blooming flower representing a new day but within that flower is a representation of a person holding up a child and that represents that there is hope for our future," she said.

"Our children are our future."

Attached to the middle flower there are two other blossoming flowers which Currie said represent the sun, a new day and a new beginning.

The circulation coin has two versions, one that is colourful and another which is simply embossed. (Royal Canadian Mint)

She said the four circles within the main flower stand as a reminder to thank Mother Earth for the gifts that sustain us, including berries which are used not only to nourish and heal, but for ceremonies as well.

The forget-me-nots, she said, hold space for the survivors of residential schools, day schools, the Sixties Scoop as well as veterans and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"At the very top of the coin are the seven phases of the moon, [signifying] that we must remember that what we do today is for our seven generations of the future," she said.

Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, said in a statement that sharing Indigenous stories is key to the effort of telling diverse and inclusive stories in Canadian currency.

"We are delighted that we could collaborate with First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists on a single circulation coin that will inspire millions to discover the wonderful knowledge and experiences that National Indigenous Peoples Day is meant to celebrate," she said.