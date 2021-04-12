CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship winners announced

This year's recipients of the CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships will explore challenges facing two-spirit and LGBT Indigenous people and mental health issues impacting Indigenous youth.

Riley Yesno and Shayla Sayer-Brabant are the recipients of this year's awards, which were established by CBC and the Canadian Journalism Foundation to amplify Indigenous voices and issues in the media.

The fellowships allow early career journalists to explore issues they're interested in while working with CBC Indigenous in Winnipeg. However, this year the fellowships will be offered remotely.

Yesno is an Anishinaabe woman from Eabametoong First Nation who grew up in Thunder Bay, Ont., and will graduate this year from the University of Toronto with a double major in Indigenous Studies and Political Science. Yesno plans to explore issues faced by two-spirit and LGBT Indigenous people in northern and remote communities, and how they can be better supported.

Sayer-Brabant is two-spirit and a member of the Poundmaker Cree First Nation studying Indigenous Communications Arts at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina. Sayer-Brabant will explore the subject of self-harm and suicide, with particular attention to how these issues impact Indigenous youth.

The story or series resulting from these fellowship experiences will be considered for publication or broadcast by CBC News.

