Police move to remove pipeline protesters dangling from Vancouver bridge

North Vancouver RCMP say they're moving in to apprehend protesters that have been hanging from a Vancouver bridge since early Tuesday morning.

Dozens of people are here, all eyes on the bridge as police move in on the group hanging from the Ironworkers bridge since yesterday morning in opposition to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TransMountain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TransMountain</a> There are 12 people up there for this blockade. 7 hanging and 5 on the catwalk. <a href="https://t.co/845b2aoW3C">pic.twitter.com/845b2aoW3C</a> —@pieglue

Seven people have been hanging beneath the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge above the Burrard Inlet, forming what they're calling an "aerial blockade" to prevent oil tanker traffic from getting in or out of the terminus of the Trans Mountain pipeline in Burnaby, B.C.

The blockade, organized by Greenpeace Canada, is the latest in ongoing opposition efforts against the pipeline expansion project which is projected to lead to a seven-fold increase in oil tankers moving through the Burrard Inlet.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/GreenpeaceCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GreenpeaceCA</a> protesters suspended themselves from the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, blocking a tanker. They were protesting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. <a href="https://t.co/prVANwSjdv">pic.twitter.com/prVANwSjdv</a> —@cbcnewsbc

Among those dangling beneath the bridge is Will George from the Tsleil-Waututh Nation. The nation has previously challenged the pipeline expansion through formal regulatory processes, the courts, and through public rallies.

"I'll do whatever it takes to let people know this pipeline won't be built," said George in a telephone interview.

George said he's used to dangling in the air after spending 18 years cleaning the exterior of highrise buildings in downtown Vancouver.

He said by being part of the aerial blockade, he is setting an example of leadership to his son and continuing his community's opposition to the pipeline expansion.

The twinning of the Trans Mountain pipeline will nearly triple its capacity, to an estimated 890,000 barrels a day, and increase tanker traffic off B.C.'s coast to 34 tankers a month from approximately five.

​

"I don't mind standing in the way and letting people know that tar sands bitumen will not be travelling through my body of water, especially over 400 tankers a year," said George.

The seven people hanging in the hammocks are being assisted by five people on the catwalk above. George said that as he heard the traffic moving on the bridge above him on Wednesday, he thought of all those people driving to work for the day.

"They choose to live here because they love it here. And that's why I'm here. I'm here to protect what they love."

Tanker waiting to leave

The blockade group said it has been successful in preventing one oil tanker from loading up and heading out to sea. Anchored in the Burrard Inlet not far from the bridge is an oil tanker named the Serene Sea. The blockade group said the tanker was scheduled to leave for China on Tuesday.

The oil tanker the Serene Sea (left) is loaded with crude oil and anchored in the Burrard Inlet. According to a a marine traffic website, the tanker is destined for a port in China, just north of Hong Kong. (Chantelle Bellrichard/CBC )

A spokesperson from Kinder Morgan said the tanker filled up with crude oil at the Westridge Marine Terminal and is "waiting for suitable conditions at its Port of Vancouver designated mooring location."

The spokesperson went on to write, in an emailed statement, that the company respects the rights of people to demonstrate peacefully.

"It is unfortunate that the actions of these individuals have caused disruptions to vessels and individuals that transit to and from the waters east of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge," read the statement.

The Port of Vancouver said it is monitoring the situation closely, and that it is not safe for deep sea vessels and others to pass under the bridge while the protesters are in place.

Read more from CBC British Columbia