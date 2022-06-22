Kahnawà:ke mourns 'larger-than-life' Elder Billy Two Rivers

Retired pro-wrestler, activist, and political leader Billy Kaientaronkwen Two Rivers died in Kahnawà:ke Sunday at the age of 87, his family announced on social media.

"It's a sad day for Kahnawà:ke," said community member Russell Diabo, who knew Two Rivers from their involvement in national First Nations politics.

"Billy was a larger-than-life person, a force of nature."

The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) wrestler spent 24 years in the wrestling ring between the 1950s and 1970s. He spent his last years at the Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre in Kahnawà:ke, south of Montreal.

Two Rivers was introduced to the sport and trained by Carl Donald Bell, better known by his ring name Chief Don Eagle, when he was a lacrosse player.

Billy Two Rivers always turned heads when he travelled wearing a war bonnet, feathered bustle and beaded gear in the ring. (Submitted by Billy Two Rivers)

After making his debut in a Detroit ring in 1953, Two Rivers went on to wrestle in Charlotte, N.C., for National Wrestling Alliance and well-known promoter Jim Crocket. He spent six years in England, where he had the opportunity to travel across Europe and North Africa. In 1966, he had another opportunity to wrestle overseas in Japan.

Everywhere he went, Two Rivers turned heads with his Mohawk haircut, leather jacket, beaded vest and regalia - viewing himself as an ambassador for all Indigenous people when he travelled.

Retired wrestler gains a new fan Duration 2:19 Billy Two Rivers retired from the wrestling ring over 40 years ago, but still inspires a new generation

He retired from wrestling in 1976, and then got into local politics, being elected as a chief at the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke in 1978.

"I wrestled for 24 years and then I wrestled for 20 years in council. That was rougher wrestling than anywhere else," he told CBC News last June.

Political career

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) issued a statement Monday offering its condolences.

Two Rivers served 10 consecutive terms on council until 1998. The MCK statement said Two Rivers was the late Grand Chief Joseph Tokwiro Norton's "right-hand man" during the 1990 Oka Crisis — the 78-day standoff between Kanesatake, the Sûréte du Québec provincial police and, later, the Canadian military over a contested area of land known as the Pines northwest of Montreal.

August 7, 1990: Bourassa's deadline approaches Duration 0:31 On the eve of the Quebec premier's threat to call in the army, Kahnawake chief Billy Two-Rivers is grim.

"He had a strong voice, was a good orator," said Diabo.

"I think he represented the community very well .... When Parliament was having hearings about what was going on, Billy was the one in Ottawa on Parliament Hill representing the community in those forums."

Following his last term as an elected leader, Two Rivers went on to work as as a political and policy advisor at MCK and with national organizations like the Assembly of First Nations.

My deepest condolences to Billy Two Rivers’s family and friends. I heard him deliver articulate and powerful speeches at a number of ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/AFN_Updates?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AFN_Updates</a>⁩ meetings. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RestInPower?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RestInPower</a> Billy. 🙏🏽❤️ <a href="https://t.co/4KadI2bxRU">https://t.co/4KadI2bxRU</a> —@ChiefRoseAnne

Fluent Kanien'kéha speaker, actor

He was an advocate for Kanien'kéha, his first language. In 2019, he was honoured with other first-language Kanien'kéha speakers for their contributions to the development of Kahnawà:ke's language law.

The 1999 law called for the revival and restoration of Kanien'kéha as the primary language of communication, education, ceremony, government, and business within the community.

Two Rivers acted in several movies and television shows in his later years, including Mohawk Girls, Taking Lives, and Bolt.