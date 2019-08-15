The federal government extended eligibility for Indian status to potentially hundreds of thousands of people Thursday by bringing into force the final provisions of legislation aimed at removing sex discrimination from the Indian Act.

Bill S-3 received royal assent over a year ago. However, some of its provisions aimed at eliminating all remaining sex-based discrimination before the creation of the modern Indian registry in 1951 were delayed coming into force to allow for a consultation process with First Nations.

The delay had been criticized by many women, including Sharon McIvor, who had made a complaint to the United Nations Human Rights Committee in 2010 over remaining sex discrimination in the Indian Act.

The committee's decision in January said Canada was obligated to remove the discrimination and to ensure that all First Nations women and their descendants were granted Indian status on the same footing as First Nations men and their descendants.

In a news release, the government said that as of Aug. 15, 2019, all descendants born prior to April 17, 1985, to women who lost Indian status or were removed from band lists because of their marriage to a man without status dating back to 1869, will be entitled to registration, bringing them in line with the descendants of men who never lost status.

The release says the removal of the 1951 cut-off could result in between 270,000 and 450,000 individuals being newly entitled to registration under the Indian Act over the next decade.

Once registered, they will be eligible for federal benefits and services such as treaty payments, post-secondary education funding and the Non-Insured Health Benefits program.

Women who had lost status as a result of marriage and got it back were categorized under 6(1)(c) of the Indian Act, where people who had status prior to 1985 were under 6(1)(a). The difference can affect whether the children, grandchildren or even great-grandchildren of Indigenous women who lost status are eligible for status.

The release said the legislation now in force will result in anyone previously entitled under the 6(1)(c) paragraphs of the Indian Act now being entitled under the new 6(1)(a) paragraphs.