CBC team wins human rights reporting award for Beyond 94 project

A team from CBC was honoured for its Beyond 94 project, tracking progress on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action, at the Canadian Association of Journalism awards held this past weekend in Winnipeg.

The Human Rights Reporting award is co-sponsored by the CAJ and Journalists for Human Rights.

A year in the making, the Beyond 94 project was a collaboration by CBC Indigenous, CBC Manitoba, CBC Saskatchewan, CBC North and CBC Interactives.

It launched in March 2018 with a detailed report card on Canada's progress on the 94 calls to action, personal stories from residential school survivors, feature articles and commentaries on web, radio and television examining the calls to action. A series of public forums was also held in Regina, Winnipeg and Yellowknife.

In partnership with Curio.ca, CBC's educational portal, there is a free teacher's guide to Beyond 94 to help educators talk to their students about residential schools.

The project continues as a living resource, as the report card is updated and content added.