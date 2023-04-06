B.C. First Nations do what they can to protect their communities from this year's wildfires

Dozens of people from Yunesit'in First Nation will burn lands this spring as a mitigation effort for the upcoming wildfire season.

The community, about 300 kilometres north of Vancouver, is revitalizing traditional fire keeping practices, burning dried grass and debris to protect the community from wildfire and foster regrowth of vegetation.

"Fire is just a part of our landscape," said Russell Myers Ross, community leader for the Yunesit'in fire stewardship program and member of the Yunesit'in First Nation, part of the Tŝilhqot'in Nation.

Myers Ross's community started the program after wildfires in 2017 scorched the forest surrounding the community, and forced an evacuation of Yunesit'in.

There is a small window for the burns to take place: in April when the frost is lifting and in the fall as the air is cooling.

"It's different for Indigenous people because we're going to be seeing the growth over the years," said Myers Ross.

"Somebody from the province who might be doing prescribed burning might not have the same level of care."

He said the impacts of the burns are visible — berry bushes and grasses thrive and fire doesn't jump to the areas that were burned.

Yunesit'in is bringing in Victor Steffensen, from the Tagalaka Clan in Australia, for the spring burn. Steffensen practises traditional fire keeping in Australia and has worked with them since the onset of the program.

Myers Ross said Yunesit'in is collecting data on the vegetation and animals that return after burns, and how they improve the wellbeing of people in the community.

Work is underway in First Nations communities across B.C. to mitigate the potential for catastrophic damage from the summer wildfire season.

The fire season for 2022 was below normal with 1,758 wildfires, B.C. Wildfire Service data showed. In 2021, 1,610 wildfires burned 868,000 hectares of land.

Drought 'a huge hazard'

For the last two years, Lytton First Nation, about 150 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, has been grappling with rebuilding their community from a devastating 2021 wildfire while needing to prepare for future fires.

A wildfire came within two kilometres of the community last summer.

"I'm always worried," said Jason Robertson, a council member in charge of emergency management.

"We really need to ensure that we're prepared on every level."

Burnt homes and vehicles in Lytton, B.C., nearly eight months after a wildfire swept through the village. Taken Feb. 18, 2022. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Prescribed burns are underway around Lytton with the help of the B.C. Wildfire Service, and community members are cleaning up yards and forest fuel around their homes.

Robertson said even though the snow has just melted, the ground is extremely dry.

"We're actually in severe drought conditions here in Lytton so there's a huge hazard," said Robertson.

His top priority is establishing a First Nations initial attack crew on the west side of the Fraser River, where the community was impacted by wildfires the most in recent years.

The First Nation also conducted a feasibility study on the community water system to improve and increase water flow to fight fires. He said they're planning significant upgrades including backup power.

"That was a huge lesson learned over the past couple of years ... once hydro infrastructure is impacted then we have 15 minutes or less of water to utilize from our reservoirs," said Robertson.

Robertson said fire prevention is a year round conversation with the province and First Nations Emergency Services.

Working on communication

"I feel like we're just like sitting in a matchbox," said Carmen Mcphee, chief of the Tahltan Band.

Mcphee said Telegraph Creek is still recovering from a 2018 wildfire that burned more than 20 homes and dozens of structures including the community's daycare and nursing residence.

Mcphee said some people only moved back into their homes last year.

The South Stikine River fire pictured just east of Telegraph Creek, B.C., in August 2018. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

"I feel like we could have been a lot more prepared than we were," said Mcphee about the 2018 fire.

Now the Tahltan Band brings in trainers every year so residents can get wildfire suppression training, to assist the Wildfire Service.

There's an emergency trailer with sprinklers and a pump that can be shared in any of the communities throughout the territory, and they're looking at getting a trailer for every community.

Mcphee said fire guards are underway around Telegraph Creek, preparing for the summer.

But Mcphee said the biggest difference in the last two years is clearer communication between the First Nation and the Wildfire Service.

She said during the 2018 fire the community didn't have the same radio channels as the firefighters, and sprinklers were never put on houses because it was unclear whose responsibility it was.

Reconstruction underway in Telegraph Creek after wildfires, 2018. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Last year when a fire broke out about 30 kilometres from the community, Mcphee said there was constant communication between her and the Wildfire Service.

"We were emailing, we work on the phone, we helicoptered together to where the fire was so I can report to my community," said Mcphee.

But she said she thinks there is still room for improvement and that all parties should be meeting to plan for these disasters.

"I feel like there's a lot of gaps," said Mcphee.

"I think that we need to sit at a table together."