First Nations leaders in B.C. continue call to have decision-making at Fisheries and Oceans investigated

B.C. First Nations leaders are calling on the prime minister to address concerns about decision-making processes at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO).

The First Nations Leadership Council — a political executive made up of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, First Nations Summit and the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs — sent an open letter Monday to Justin Trudeau and DFO Minister Joyce Murray.

The open letter refers to a report by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Fisheries and Oceans on science at DFO released in March, that examines how DFO develops scientific studies and advice for the department, how these results are communicated to the minister's office and the public, and how they're used in decision-making.

It makes 48 recommendations to improve the department's science, six of which are directly related to working with Indigenous people and incorporating Indigenous knowledge.

"I'm convinced that the federal government, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, is not abiding by UNDRIP," said Hugh Braker, a member of the First Nations Summit political executive, and a co-signer of the letter.

Braker said B.C. First Nations have always struggled with their relationship with DFO, especially when it comes to salmon stocks.

"Salmon is at the heart of a very large industry dealing with seafood; it's also at the heart of First Nations cultures and traditions and ways of life throughout British Columbia," said Braker.

The open letter says the committee report is "the latest in a long series of evidence that exposes the dysfunctional process, rampant bias and exclusion of Indigenous knowledge and peer-reviewed evidence that has resulted in the chronic mismanagement of fisheries and infringement on First Nations title and rights."

Last month the First Nations Leadership Council called for an investigation after a group of scientists pointed out flaws in a DFO report on salmon farming and parasites earlier this year.

"There's been no follow-up that we can see at all," said Braker.

Protesters hold a demonstration in front of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans office calling for an end to open-net fish farms in B.C in downtown Vancouver in 2020. An open letter to the prime minister is the latest call from the First Nations Leadership Council to investigate DFO. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

In a statement to CBC News, Murray's office said protecting wild Pacific salmon is an urgent priority of the government and "extensive consultations are ongoing with First Nations, scientists, industry, and British Columbians," as the government moves away from open-net salmon farming.

In February, Murray announced that DFO would not renew the licences of 15 open-net salmon farms in B.C.'s Discovery Islands.

The statement said the minister's office will provide a response to the concerns raised in the committee's report.

Assembly of First Nations B.C. Regional Chief Terry Teegee said First Nations leadership is calling for political intervention at the highest level and for First Nations to have a meaningful seat at the table.

"I think we need to really look at who would be a trustworthy kind of arm's length third party to review how decisions [by DFO] are made," said Teegee.

Teegee said some sort of outside review would help ensure that decisions are not biased toward industry.

"The best decisions [are being made] for the salmon, for the fish species, for all the wildlife that are out there that are completely dependent on the oceans," said Teegee.