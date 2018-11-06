Grandfather of Ashley McKay calls for forgiveness at Thunder Bay vigil

Candles, set in rows, flickered in their plastic cups atop a cardboard box on the sidewalk outside an apartment building in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday during a vigil for Ashley McKay.

McKay, 25, was found dead inside the building in the 200 block of Cumming Street by Thunder Bay police on Oct. 30, the victim of an apparent homicide.

Marlene Lou Kwandibens, 37, Terryl Nicole Irene Michon, 21, and Darren Steven Oombash, 24, have been charged with first degree murder in relation to her death. All remain in custody.

About two dozen people gathered on the sidewalk around camping chairs and a tent set up near the apartment building. One man brought a guitar and people sang hymns.

Organizers handed out candles that burned despite the steady breeze. The candles were set, one by on, on the cardboard box on the sidewalk.

Candles are placed on a cardboard box outside an apartment building in the 200 block of Cumming Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Tuesday in memory of Ashley McKay. (CBC News)

Ashley McKay's father, Ian McKay, said he welcomed the community's support Tuesday.

McKay said his daughter had 10 siblings: seven sisters and three brothers.

"She was an outgoing person, very friendly and kind and generous."

McKay said it's difficult not knowing when his daughter's body will return from the postmortem examination in Toronto.

"That's the hardest part," he said.

Ian McKay is the father of Ashley McKay who was remembered during a vigil on Tuesday in Thunder Bay. (CBC News)

Local pastor Joyce Spence delivered a small sermon during the vigil

"We need one another. We need to look to one another, to say I can help you, I can pray for you," said Spence.

McKay's grandfather John McKay spoke to the small crowd at the vigil.

"We have been told already that we have to forgive, every day," he said.

"We have to put our hearts together and we have to forgive. It doesn't matter what it is, that is how we go on with our lives."