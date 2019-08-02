Anishinaabe brothers part of gold-winning team at international hockey tournament

Two young Anishinaabe brothers are bringing home gold medals after their team won a hockey tournament in Sweden at the end of July.

Darrius and Julius Sinopole are from Aamjiwnaang First Nation in Sarnia, Ont.

The boys were two of three First Nations players on Team Draftday North, which won six out of seven games in the European Summer Series hockey tournament in Stockholm.

When asked who likes hockey more, 11-year old Darrius yells "Me!"

He's the older of the two brothers and plays as a defenceman. He has been playing hockey for eight years. His 10-year-old brother Julius, a goalie, has been playing for five.

"[It] feels good to represent community because there were only three Indigenous kids on the team," said Darrius.

Julius said his favourite thing about hockey is the fun and getting to go to tournaments across the world.

Hockey family

The brothers' two other siblings — an older brother and younger sister — also play hockey.

Their father Dallas Sinopole played hockey for six years and said it helped keep him from getting into trouble.

Team Draftday North America after winning six out of seven games and taking home gold in the European Summer Series in Sweden. (Submitted by Candi Sinopole)

"As parents you want your kids to be better than you are, to do things that you haven't done, that's why it was important for me to make sure that they get these opportunities," he said.

Equipment costs and travel for tournaments can be expensive, but through supportive community, family and friends the Sinopoles are able to let their kids participate in the opportunities presented to them.

Last year Darrius played on Team Draftday in the same tournament that took place in Bolzano, Italy.

He was invited back to play again this year, and Julius was also asked to join the team as well, which was a first for the boys to play on the same team.

Their father said that when he watches the boys practise, he can tell how excited they are to be able to play together.

Sinopole brothers with their coach, Gregg Mann (Submitted by Candi Sinopole)

Dallas Sinopole said children can learn much from hockey: how to lose and how to win properly, team spirit, respect and sportsmanship.

"There's so much more hockey can teach my kids than what I can teach them," he said.

He said that when the boys competed in Sweden, they weren't just representing their community.

"We're representing Indigenous people across Turtle Island," Sinopole said.

"We're still here and we're making a difference, whether it's for other little kids or for people that are struggling."