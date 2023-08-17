'These kids are so lucky:' Alberta Indigenous Games provide youth safe place to play and learn

Nearly three decades ago, Lacey Macmillan hoped to compete at the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) as the goalkeeper for Team Alberta.

Her soccer team qualified for the event in Minnesota, but she was heartbroken when she found out she was moving and wouldn't be able to go.

"It was devastating … because soccer was my life," she said.

This summer, the Alberta Indigenous Games (AIG) in Edmonton have been a "dream come true" for her — and her family.

Macmillan's son, Ethan Lariviere, who is nine, got the experience she dreamed of at the games in Edmonton's Rundle Park.

Macmillan was so excited about it, she signed up her nephew, 11-year-old C.J. Segal, too, and spent much of the last week chauffeuring the boys to different events including soccer, skateboarding and archery.

"It's crazy how it turned out that I didn't get to go. Now I'm all involved in it, and it's pretty cool."

'Unlike any other games'

This year's Alberta Indigenous Games are the biggest ever with 6,500 athletes, coaches and officials, according to Jake Hendy, CEO of AIG. Indigenous youth aged nine to 21 are eligible.

The number of participants at this year's games even rivals the size of NAIG, which Hendy said has 10 times AIG's budget, since AIG doesn't receive core funding from the province or federal government.

Lacey Macmillan said she's excited to share this experience at AIG with her son after missing out on the chance to compete at NAIG when she was a kid. (Submitted by Lacey Macmillan)

Unlike NAIG, which focuses on elite athletes and takes place every four years, AIG welcomes all levels of athletes every summer, making AIG "unique, unlike any other games," Hendy said.

Because the games are open to all skill levels, kids get the chance to try new things and build their confidence, he added.

After the skateboarding competition, Macmillan said she could see how the event affected her son and nephew.

"You should see these kids right now … They're just having the time of their life," she said, adding that both boys received new skateboards and T-shirts at the competition.

Lacey Macmillan said the boys were given new skateboards and T-shirts ahead of the skateboarding competition. (Submitted by Lacey Macmillan)

At the football games, CFL players coached the teams, adding another exciting opportunity for youth, she said.

"I can't believe that these kids are so lucky," Macmillan said.

"Ethan, he's still young, but he's gonna remember this. It'll be a memory for him forever."

Focus on the future

For Hendy, the opportunities provided by AIG are important for the future of both the kids and their communities, especially in the areas of wellness and education.

The games give youth the chance to stay active and, Hendy said, he hopes they keep young people away from harmful behaviours.

Participants at AIG who are enrolled in post-secondary schooling are eligible for $500 scholarships, and Hendy said organizers hope this encourages more of them to pursue higher education at university, college or in the trades.

He also invites university scouts out to see the competition.

"We got a kid the other day, cross-country, just got a scholarship offer from his race," Hendy said.

"[AIG is] needed and it's affecting change in communities."

Participants whose communities don't send a full team are able to join other teams, like Segal and Lariviere did with the Kainai Nation soccer team. (Submitted by Lacey Macmillan)

For some youth the games also provide a chance to play a sport for the first time without fear of racism, Hendy said. Including culture in the games — this year AIG held its first ever powwow and had teepees on site — is also key for some urban youth who are disconnected from their culture, he said.

The growing excitement around AIG is also spreading to adult athletes, and this fall adults will be able to participate in a tournament of their own.

"All those kids that age out of our games, they're now going to be able to continue to be part of our game and their parents are going to be able to be part of it," Hendy said.

"We're going to have residential school survivors that never got a chance to play the sports they wanted in a safe environment with their family and their loved ones."

Hendy said he expects between 1,000 and 2,000 people to sign up.

Macmillan is one of the adults looking forward to the chance to compete again.

"The fact that he [Ethan] got to compete makes me happy. But I'm excited that I get to do it again too."