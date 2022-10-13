Akwesasne youth ready to land rad tricks at new skate park

Melani Arquette was given a longboard for Christmas last year and waited all year for her community's new skate park to open.

The six-year-old from Akwesasne, on the Ontario, Quebec, and New York state borders, finally got to show the new skills she's been practising on Saturday with the park's grand opening.

"I love it," said Arquette.

Her mom Keshia Thompson said she's already been asking to visit the skate park after school all week.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday at Akwesasne's new skate park. (Mohawk Council of Akwesasne/Facebook)

"It's really awesome, not just for her, but for all the other children because it is something a little different other than the sports we have here, for hockey and lacrosse," she said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Saturday at the A'nowara'ko:wa Arena grounds on Kawehno:ke, or Cornwall Island, where the new skate park is located.

Troy Thompson, business services officer for the department of economic development at the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, said he hopes the skate park will bring a lot of positivity to the community. Designed by Quebec-based company Papillon Skateparks, construction on the 9,600 square-foot park began in July. One of its main features is a turtle-shaped obstacle.

Construction started in July on the park, which features this turtle-shaped obstacle. (Akwesasne Skatepark/Facebook)

"It's not just for kids, it's for adults," he said.

"It's good for your physical health. It's good for your mental health."

In preparation for the opening, the department organized two skateboarding camps during the summer to provide 40 youth with decks, helmets, pads, and lessons.

"We're just really trying to get our kids on boards," said Troy Thompson.

"We're trying to get people back outside, off their phones, being physically active, hanging out with family and friends, and meeting new people."

Troy Thompson with his niece during the first skateboard camp that he and his team organized for Akwesasne youth. (Submitted by Troy Thompson)

On Sunday, they hosted a meet and greet with Montreal pro-skater Annie Guglia, while the first camp brought Cree skateboarder Joe Buffalo and Nation Skate Youth to Akwesasne in August.

Arquette was one of the participants, and her fearlessness and motivation didn't go unnoticed. Troy Thompson said while other kids would jump off their boards as soon as the instructors let go, Arquette was making her way up and down the ramps.

Seeing the popularity of the park already, he feels it's is going to change the dynamic of sports in Akwesasne in the long term.

"Maybe we'll have some pro-skaters coming out of here, maybe some Olympians. Maybe we change a handful of kids' lives," he said.

"The sky's the limit when you give kids different tools to succeed."