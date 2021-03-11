Teen takes up running challenge to raise funds for Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club

When Cayde Lazore decided to take up a difficult running challenge earlier this month, he wanted to push his limits physically, mentally and also give back to his community.

The 15-year-old from Akwesasne, a Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community on the Ontario, Quebec and New York state border, spent last weekend running four miles (6.4 kilometres), every four hours over a 48-hour period.

It's called the 4x4x48 challenge, launched by American motivational speaker and endurance athlete David Goggins last year as a way to bring people together during a time of "much divisiveness in the world," says his website.

Lazore's motivation to complete the run was to raise awareness for the Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club, of which he's been a member since he was six.

"I went there when I was little," said Lazore.

"It's just a nice place to go after school and there's nice people there."

Cayde Lazore with his mom Cheyenne Lazore and some of the members of the Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club. (Submitted by Jessica Cree Jock)

Lazore started his challenge on March 5 running through Akwesasne's Generations Park. His grandparents and mom Cheyenne Lazore encouraged him along the way, participating in a few of the runs.

"I like running and I wanted to challenge myself," said Cayde Lazore.

"The first four runs were easy and eventually it got really hard. The fifth, sixth runs, I started cramping up and getting really sore. After my seventh run, it was easier to run."

Both Cayde Lazore and his mother were inspired by reading Googins's book Can't Hurt Me.

"He talks about how the pain is all in your head, so I think that's why he wanted to do the challenge, too, just to prove that he is mentally tough as well as physically," said Cheyenne Lazore.

"I'm glad my son read the book because it just shows that you can get through so much."

Members of the Akwesasne Boys & Girls club cheered Cayde Lazore on as he completed the 4x4x48 challenge. (Jessica Cree Jock)

Jessica Cree Jock, executive director of the Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club, as well as several members of the club cheered Cayde Lazore on as he finished the last run of the challenge.

"He's definitely a dedicated young man," said Cree Jock.

"He enjoys running. If this weekend doesn't demonstrate how great of a runner he is, I don't know what does."

Lazore raised $3,701 in pledges for the club. Cree-Jock said the donation will be going to the club's generation fund to support all of the programming, which is available to children and teens on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.

"It brought me to tears," she said.

"I've seen this young man come through the club over the years and he's such an amazing young guy."