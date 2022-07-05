AFN annual general assembly begins in Vancouver

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) executive committee and its national board of directors voted to suspend National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, last week. She is expected to address the assembly about allegations against her.

The Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly begins today in Vancouver.

AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald was suspended last month after she made public statements accusing four staff members of requesting more than $1 million in severance payouts. She has also been calling for a forensic audit alleging corruption within the organization.

The executive committee and Archibald are expected to address the allegations against her at 10 a.m. PT.