AFN annual general assembly begins in Vancouver
AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald is expected to address the assembly about the allegations against her and her suspension.
The Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly begins today in Vancouver.
AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald was suspended last month after she made public statements accusing four staff members of requesting more than $1 million in severance payouts. She has also been calling for a forensic audit alleging corruption within the organization.
The executive committee and Archibald are expected to address the allegations against her at 10 a.m. PT.