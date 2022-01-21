$5K fines given to First Nations mothers who defied COVID-19 lockdown to buy groceries

A group of mothers from a First Nation in northern Manitoba are calling for leniency after they were fined $5,000 each for leaving their community for essentials during a community-imposed lockdown.

"When I seen that the ticket was $5,000, I thought the ticket was outrageous and crazy," said Kattey Hart, a mother of four.

Hart lives in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN), about 670 kilometres north of Winnipeg. She was among a group of mothers who travelled to Thompson, Man., for a shopping trip Jan. 20 during a COVID-19 lockdown.

She was issued the ticket for breaking the community's stay-at-home order and is arguing that the fine is unaffordable, especially as a single mother.

There were $5,000 fines issued to the mothers for leaving the community on Jan. 20 for groceries during the lockdown. (Kattey Hart/Facebook)

Hart said she travelled to Thompson for food and diapers because the band's grocery stores were closed, and the paid grocery delivery system that was in place for the roughly 2,300 citizens was severely behind schedule.

"I don't think we did anything wrong," said Hart.

Yolanda Hartie, who drove her sister Caitlyn Francois to Thompson that day, is the only person out of the eight shoppers who hasn't received a ticket yet.

She said everyone got their tickets at the community checkstop, so she has avoided going there so that she doesn't receive the ticket.

Kattey Hart, a mother of four, said the fine is unaffordable for her as a stay-at-home mother. (Submitted by Kattey Hart)

Hartie said the group of shoppers have been in communication with each other and would like to meet as a group with the leadership of NCN.

"I would like to see them dissolve these fines because I think it's very unjust. It's not right," said Hartie.

Marcel Moody, chief of NCN, has said that leadership was only trying to protect the community against the spread of COVID-19.

He said the $5,000 fines were a group decision made by the band's leadership and that he would like to see the fines reduced.

"We're not there to starve people, you know. Children especially," said Moody.

"Everything will be taken into consideration and we will go through a fair process."

He said leadership plans to meet to discuss the fines and that he is hoping to have the situation resolved within the next week.

NCN's latest COVID-19 bulletin Feb. 4 said there were 37 active cases and 41 homes in isolation.

The bulletin said cases in the community were trending downwards and that an easing of restrictions was put into effect that day.