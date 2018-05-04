2020 North American Indigenous Games postponed in light of COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) have been postponed until next year in light of concerns about COVID-19.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in K'jipuktuk/Halifax, N.S., from July 12-18.

Organizers are hoping to reschedule the event in Halifax sometime next summer, according to a statement released Tuesday.

"The collective goal for all of us at this time is to keep everyone safe and healthy," said Tex Marshall, of Eskasoni First Nation. He is NAIG 2020 president.

"To abide by the recommendations and guidance of the Nova Scotia government and its health-care professionals is critical to slowing and eliminating this pandemic, even if it means the delay of something amazing," he said.

Originally scheduled to take place in K'jipuktuk/Halifax, N.S., from July 12-18, organizers are are looking to reschedule for next summer in Halifax. (Submitted/NAIG2020)

The 2020 games were expected to draw upwards of 6,000 people, from up to 756 different Indigenous nations, to venues around K'jipuktuk/Halifax and the communities of Aldershot, N.S., and Millbrook First Nation.

The statement said NAIG officials will be considering the impacts of the postponement with various backers in the coming weeks, and that they'll be exploring "special concessions," that may include plans to ensure athletes that are eligible to compete this year, remain eligible for 2021.

More to come.