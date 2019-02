Audio

Indigenous language revitalization: From federal legislation to community-led initiatives

New federal legislation in Canada aims to bring many Indigenous languages back to life, and protect them from being lost. But Indigenous people have long been working to revitalize their languages. From podcasts and Hollywood blockbusters, to sign language and language nests, how Indigenous people are learning, sharing and speaking their own languages.

